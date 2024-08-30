Boeing Company Announces Manufacturing Expansion in Mississippi

The project will expand the facility by 50,000 square feet.

Ams Expansion
Aurora Flight Sciences

Aurora Flight Sciences, a Boeing company, kicked-off a significant expansion of its manufacturing facility near the Golden Triangle Regional Airport in Columbus, Mississippi.

The project will expand the facility by 50,000 square feet, renovate 40,000 square feet of existing space and add new automation equipment, robotics and non-destructive inspection technologies to support Aurora’s growing aerosystems business.

Aurora Mississippi specializes in manufacturing advanced composite components and assemblies for military and commercial aircraft. First opened at Mississippi State University’s Raspet Flight Research Laboratory in Starkville in 2005, the company moved to its current site in Columbus two years later. Starting with 21,000 square feet of space, the site has since expanded to more than 120,000 square feet and hosts advanced manufacturing technologies such as automated fiber placement.

Aurora’s latest capital investment, now under way, will support increased volume in composite components for executive jets as well as production of MQ-25 Stingray composite skins for Aurora’s parent company, Boeing. The facility will also manufacture components for NASA’s X-66 sustainable flight demonstrator aircraft, among other programs.

Aurora has approximately 100 full-time permanent employees in its Mississippi location and will add more than 60 team members by the end of 2025.

Part of the growing aerospace and advanced manufacturing community in Mississippi, Aurora partners with Mississippi State University (MSU) and East Mississippi Community College (EMCC) to strengthen advanced manufacturing research, higher education and workforce development. 

Aurora’s Mississippi expansion and renovation project will be conducted in phases over approximately two years and is expected to complete in 2026.

