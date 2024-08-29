Beamex Relocating U.S. Operations

Calibration solutions provider Beamex announced the relocation of its U.S. operations, including its calibration laboratory and warehouse, to a new, expanded facility in Atlanta, Georgia.

The new Atlanta location, with over 11,000 square feet of space and an expanded laboratory and warehouse of more than 3,000 square feet, provides the room necessary for Beamex to continue expanding services.

The new calibration laboratory will offer advanced facilities, including capabilities for pressure, electrical and temperature calibrations.

With increased space, environmental control and an optimized layout, the new calibration laboratory is designed to improve turnaround times and support the goal of achieving ISO 17025 accreditation for Beamex in the U.S.

In addition to the upgraded laboratory, the new office space includes meeting rooms and co-working areas.