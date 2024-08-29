Ice Industries' New Louisiana Facility to Supply American-Made Products to First Solar

Ice Industries, Inc., an industrial manufacturer and supplier, announced it is investing $6 million to establish a new production facility in southwest Louisiana.

The company’s first venture in the state is expected to begin production in early 2025, initially focused on roll forming steel back rails for photovoltaic solar panels which First Solar, Inc. expects to start manufacturing in New Iberia in the second half of 2025.

The company expects to create 70 direct new jobs with an average annual salary of more than $53,000. Louisiana Economic Development estimates that the project will result in 142 indirect new jobs, for a total of 212 potential new jobs in the Southwest Region.

The southwest Louisiana facility will employ a process that converts sheet metal into engineered shapes using consecutive sets of mated rolls, called roll forming, to manufacture steel back rails for PV solar panels. The new Ice Industries Louisiana facility complements a similar operation in Bowling Green, Ohio, that also provides high quality roll formed products to the solar energy market.

In January, First Solar awarded Ice Industries a long-term contract supplying components to its Iberia Parish facility that is expected to create over 700 direct new jobs in Acadiana.

Ice Industries was founded in Ohio in 1999 with one facility focused on producing heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration components. Over the past 25 years, the company has expanded its footprint to six facilities in Ohio, Mississippi and Mexico that offer specialized manufacturing, stamping, fabrication, welding and assembly solutions.

The company expects to begin installation of new equipment into the retrofitted 150,000-square-foot facility in October and commence production in early 2025.

To win the project, LED offered the company a competitive incentives package including the comprehensive workforce development solutions of LED FastStart. The state has also offered Ice Industries a $380,000 Economic Development Award Program forgivable loan for site development and infrastructure improvements, subject to approval by the Louisiana Economic Development Corporation board.

The company is also expected to participate in the state’s Industrial Tax Exemption and Quality Jobs programs.

