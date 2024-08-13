Portland Knife Center of Excellence Founded by Oregon's Leading Knife Manufacturers

Over 50% of knives sold domestically are manufactured in the Portland Metro area.

Aug 13, 2024
Leatherman Tool Group Pk Co E Group Shot
Leatherman Tool Group

Portland's leading knife manufacturers announced the establishment of the Portland Knife Center of Excellence. Five Portland knife brands, Benchmade, CRKT, Gerber Gear, Leatherman and STEELPORT Knife Co., serve as founding members.

With more knife companies headquartered in Portland than any other city in the U.S., the Portland Knife Center of Excellence (PKCoE) aims to establish the Rose City as a destination that connects and the knife community.

Over 50% of knives sold domestically are manufactured in the Portland Metro area, and the region boasts the highest concentration of knife and hand-tool companies in the country.

As its first public engagement, the PKCoE will come together on National Knife Day to host the inaugural Portland Knifemaker Showcase. Consumers are invited to visit the STEELPORT Knife Co. Factory on Saturday, August 24 from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. PST to engage with PKCoE founding brands.

Portland Government officials will deliver an official proclamation at the event, declaring the date as the Portland Day of Excellence in Knife Manufacturing. In addition, event attendees will be able to experience a live knife forging demonstration, a historical artifacts exhibit showcasing Portland's knifemaking history and local food and drink.

Leading up to and during the event, knife enthusiasts are invited to enter the Ultimate Portland Knifemaker Giveaway where one winner will be awarded a knife prize package valued at over $5,000.

The prize includes a STEELPORT Knife Co. 3-Piece Essential Set, a seven-piece Leatherman tool set and Heritage Sheath, including the recently launched ARC, the first multi-tool designed with a MagnaCut Steel knife blade, a custom three-piece knife set and Station Knife from Benchmade, a three-piece CRKT knife set and a six-piece knife kit from Gerber Gear.

Online entries are open now and close on August 24, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. PST. Enter to win and view complete rules here.

