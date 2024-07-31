ThermOmegaTech Announces Expansion of Manufacturing Facility

ThermOmegaTech announced the expansion of its manufacturing facility in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. The expansion adds 23,000 square feet to the existing 37,000 square feet and incorporates new manufacturing, R&D and office space for the company’s growing divisions, resulting in 60,000 square feet total.

“We are expanding to better serve our customers by improving workflows. From start to finish, the customer will have their needs fulfilled from design to assembly,” ThermOmegaTech’s Vice President of Engineering Brian Curry said.

The new space includes specialized areas for Aerospace and Defense engineering and manufacturing equipment and sections for prototyping, testing and quality inspection. It also features new conference rooms and collaboration areas.