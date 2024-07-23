Create a free Manufacturing.net account to continue

Ritz Instrument Transformers Expands in Georgia

The $28 million facility will create 130 jobs.

Industrial Media Staff
Jul 23, 2024
Transformer
iStock.com/Brian Brown

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp today announced that Ritz Instrument Transformers, an international instrument transformers and cast parts manufacturer for the utility and original equipment manufacturing sectors, will invest $28 million in a new facility in Waynesboro, creating 130 new jobs in Burke County.

Ritz develops and produces instrument transformers from 600 V to 500 kV and solid insulation bus-bar systems. The company currently operates two facilities in Georgia.

A temporary facility in Burke County can currently support 30 jobs, and these positions will be transferred to the new facility once operational. The other existing facility in Lavonia opened in 2010 and produces low-voltage, medium-voltage and high-voltage instrument transformers for the utility and OEM sectors.

“The U.S. electrical grid is undergoing rapid expansion and transformation as the utility industry reacts to and prepares for growth driven by adoption of electric vehicles, new datacenters needed to power AI, continued addition of renewable generation and an increase in the U.S. manufacturing base," Ritz USA CEO and General Manager Scott Flowers said.

Ritz’s new facility will be located at Burke County Industrial Park. The site will produce high-voltage instrument transformers and operations are expected to begin in late 2025.

Ritz will be hiring for roles in management, administrative staff, technicians, operators, maintenance and testers over the next few years. Interested individuals can learn more about careers with Ritz at ritzusa.com/careers.

For over a century, Georgia has fostered healthy industry practices, encouraged collaboration and innovation, and positioned itself as a leader in developing and harnessing emerging technologies for evolving industries, including the electric vehicle industry. Between 2018 and 2023, alone, investments in Georgia’s e-mobility operations topped $27.3 billion.

Latest in Operations
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
July 15, 2024
Samsung Electro-Mechanics Busan Factory
Samsung Electro-Mechanics, AMD Collaborate to Supply High-Performance Substrates
July 23, 2024
Lpoa Tooele Ribbon Cut
LPOA's New Utah Facility to Create More Than 120 Manufacturing Jobs
July 23, 2024
Factory
Cleveland-Cliffs Will Make Electrical Transformers at Shuttered West Virginia Tin Plant
July 23, 2024
Related Stories
Samsung Electro-Mechanics Busan Factory
Operations
Samsung Electro-Mechanics, AMD Collaborate to Supply High-Performance Substrates
Lpoa Tooele Ribbon Cut
Operations
LPOA's New Utah Facility to Create More Than 120 Manufacturing Jobs
Factory
Operations
Cleveland-Cliffs Will Make Electrical Transformers at Shuttered West Virginia Tin Plant
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsor Content
Security Breach Podcast
More in Operations
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
July 15, 2024
Lpoa Tooele Ribbon Cut
Operations
LPOA's New Utah Facility to Create More Than 120 Manufacturing Jobs
The company is known for producing cable transport systems for the ski industry.
July 23, 2024
Factory
Operations
Cleveland-Cliffs Will Make Electrical Transformers at Shuttered West Virginia Tin Plant
As many as 600 union workers who were laid off will have the chance to work at the new facility.
July 23, 2024
Ngmm 619x316
Operations
DARPA Establishing National Center for Advancing U.S.-Based Microelectronics Manufacturing
It will support 3D heterogeneous integration microsystems research, development and low-volume production.
July 23, 2024
Happy
Labor
Manufacturing Workers Found to be Among the Most Satisfied With Their Jobs
Manufacturing ranked third in the study.
July 23, 2024
Goodyear Rubber Products factory building.
Operations
Goodyear Announces Sale of Off-The-Road Tire Business to Yokohama
The deal is worth $905 Million.
July 22, 2024
By combining hygienic bag clamps with the tensioning action of spring-loaded bag support arms, liner distension into downstream equipment can be prevented.
Operations
Ramping Up Productivity with Bulk Bag Discharge Upgrades
Practical tips to increase the productivity of bulk bag discharge equipment and the entire system.
July 22, 2024
The first test of a High-Energy Laser Weapon System.
Operations
Raytheon's High-Energy Laser Weapon System Fired from Military Vehicle for First Time
The milestone could speed up adoption of laser technology.
July 22, 2024
Botanist Florencia Peredo Ovalle works in her greenhouse in Gardnerville, Nevada, Tuesday, May 21, 2024.
Operations
Lithium Mining Company Tries to Protect Extremely Rare Desert Plant from Extinction
It's part of a yearslong battle that has set one green agenda against another: clean energy versus native biodiversity.
July 19, 2024
Particles rush through a long tunnel in the Large Hadron Collider.
Operations
How the Large Hadron Collider Gets Reset Each Year
A CERN physicist explains how the team uses subatomic splashes to restart the experiments.
July 19, 2024
6116ede070d519a3652df061 Sic
Operations
New Southland Industrial Coatings Manufacturing Facility to Create Nearly 300 Jobs in Louisiana
The company expects to begin operations by next spring.
July 19, 2024
Ppp
Laws & Regulations
GPS Manufacturer Agrees to Pay $2.6M to Settle Allegations Relating to PPP Loan
After receiving the alleged improper loan, the company sought and received forgiveness.
July 19, 2024
Morinaga America Facility Expansion
Operations
Morinaga & Co. Announces Second U.S. Factory in North Carolina
The $130 million investment will support increased production for the HI-CHEW candy brand.
July 19, 2024
Two John Deere on board module cotton strippers, owned and operated by DVB Harvesting, work their way through a field of cotton on Aug. 21, 2020, in Winterhaven, Ariz.
Operations
John Deere Ends Support of 'Social or Cultural Awareness' Events
The company is distancing itself from diversity and inclusion measures after being targeted.
July 18, 2024
Ll 0738 Old Flexicon Bldg Lodi Rgb Hi
Operations
Flexicon Marks 50 Years
The company began by manufacturing "flexible screw conveyors."
July 18, 2024