Ritz Instrument Transformers Expands in Georgia

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp today announced that Ritz Instrument Transformers, an international instrument transformers and cast parts manufacturer for the utility and original equipment manufacturing sectors, will invest $28 million in a new facility in Waynesboro, creating 130 new jobs in Burke County.

Ritz develops and produces instrument transformers from 600 V to 500 kV and solid insulation bus-bar systems. The company currently operates two facilities in Georgia.

A temporary facility in Burke County can currently support 30 jobs, and these positions will be transferred to the new facility once operational. The other existing facility in Lavonia opened in 2010 and produces low-voltage, medium-voltage and high-voltage instrument transformers for the utility and OEM sectors.

“The U.S. electrical grid is undergoing rapid expansion and transformation as the utility industry reacts to and prepares for growth driven by adoption of electric vehicles, new datacenters needed to power AI, continued addition of renewable generation and an increase in the U.S. manufacturing base," Ritz USA CEO and General Manager Scott Flowers said.

Ritz’s new facility will be located at Burke County Industrial Park. The site will produce high-voltage instrument transformers and operations are expected to begin in late 2025.

Ritz will be hiring for roles in management, administrative staff, technicians, operators, maintenance and testers over the next few years. Interested individuals can learn more about careers with Ritz at ritzusa.com/careers.

For over a century, Georgia has fostered healthy industry practices, encouraged collaboration and innovation, and positioned itself as a leader in developing and harnessing emerging technologies for evolving industries, including the electric vehicle industry. Between 2018 and 2023, alone, investments in Georgia’s e-mobility operations topped $27.3 billion.