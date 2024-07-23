Samsung Electro-Mechanics, AMD Collaborate to Supply High-Performance Substrates

Samsung Electro-Mechanics (SEMCO) announced a collaboration with AMD to supply high-performance substrates for hyperscale data center compute applications. These substrates are made in SEMCO's hub in Busan, South Korea, and the newly built factory in Vietnam.

SEMCO's investment of $1.3 billion in the FCBGA factory underscores its commitment to advancing substrate technology and manufacturing capabilities to meet the highest industry standards and the future technology needs.

SEMCO's collaboration with AMD focuses on meeting the unique challenges of integrating multiple semiconductor chips on a single large substrate. These high-performance substrates, essential for CPU/GPU applications, offer larger surface areas and higher layer counts, providing the dense interconnections required for today's advanced data centers.

Compared to standard computer substrates, data center substrates are 10 times larger and feature three times more layers, ensuring efficient power delivery and lossless signal integrity between chips. Addressing these challenges, SEMCO's innovative manufacturing processes mitigate issues like warpage to ensure high yields during chip mounting.

SEMCO's FCBGA factory is equipped with advanced real-time data collection and modeling capabilities, enabling SEMCO to develop predictive manufacturing models that ensure signal, power and mechanical integrity.