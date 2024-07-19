Morinaga & Co. Announces Second U.S. Factory in North Carolina

Morinaga & Co., Ltd, the holding company of Morinaga America, Inc., announced its second North American manufacturing facility in Mebane, North Carolina.

The company will invest over $130 million to construct the new facility, which will support increased production for the HI-CHEW candy brand.

With this additional production pipeline, the company will be able to meet the growing demand for HI-CHEW products across all U.S. distribution channels. The new factory is slated to start construction in October 2024 and will be operational in January 2027.

With the addition of this secondary factory, Morinaga America Foods, Inc. is creating over 200 career opportunities for the Orange County, North Carolina community with various positions across production, quality assurance, maintenance and support staff.

The existing North Carolina factory, which began operations in 2015, manufactures the majority of HI-CHEW flavors for North American distribution, with over two billion pieces of HI-CHEW produced yearly.

With the addition of the new 132,633 square foot factory, the company will be able to produce hundreds of tons of HI-CHEW candies every year to satisfy consumer demand.

