LPOA's New Utah Facility to Create More Than 120 Manufacturing Jobs

Leitner-Poma of America (LPOA) recently celebrated the opening of the company's new Skytrac manufacturing facility in Tooele, Utah. The company is known for engineering, producing, installing and servicing all types of cable transport systems for the ski industry, amusement parks and urban transport.

The new campus, close to Salt Lake City, will support LPOA's Made in America initiative by serving as the headquarters and sole-manufacturing base for Skytrac, an LPOA subsidiary.

The new facility also provides expanded production for LPOA to assist with increasing demand in the ski industry and growth in urban markets, including serving as a regional distribution and service center for LPOA's affiliate companies Prinoth, which produces snow groomers and Demaclenko, which produces snowmaking systems.

The campus in Tooele is LPOA's largest facility in the country at more than 130,000 square feet of manufacturing. The company invested more than $27 million in the new campus.

Skytrac focuses on the production, design, installation and service of fixed-grip ski lifts. The new, larger facility will allow the business to increase production and expand headcount up to 120 employees, with further growth possible in additional phases of the project.

The facility includes a sizeable investment in sustainability: the company installed a powerful LTW42 wind turbine on the new campus, capable of covering up to 100% of a plant's electricity needs.

LPOA also maintains a nearly 100,000 square foot facility in Grand Junction, Colorado. The company recently purchased an additional five acres in Grand Junction, adjacent to its existing facility, in order to expand capabilities there as well.