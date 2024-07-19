New Southland Industrial Coatings Manufacturing Facility to Create Nearly 300 Jobs in Louisiana

Southland Industrial Coatings announced it is investing $13.1 million to construct a new fireproofing facility in St. Landry Parish, Louisiana that will serve customers in the utility and renewable energy industries nationwide.

With this expansion, the Louisiana-based family business expects to create 120 direct new jobs with an average annual salary of more than $53,000 and retain 340 existing jobs in the state.

Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will also result in 178 indirect new jobs, for a total of 298 potential new jobs in the Acadiana Region. The company estimates 195 construction jobs at peak construction.

Southland Industrial Coatings galvanizes, metalizes, sand blasts, paints and fireproofs steel poles used in the utility, transportation and renewable energy industries. Its new 100,000-square-foot facility in the Town of Washington will serve a sister state-of-the-art fabrication and coating facility in Amite, Louisiana, opened in 2020, as well as external customers.

The company plans to break ground in the coming weeks and expects construction to be completed by spring 2025. Buildout will involve construction of the new facility, construction and paving of an entrance road, installation of power and utility poles and creation of a 10-acre laydown yard for storing heavy equipment and other supplies.

To win the project in St. Landry Parish, LED offered Southland Industrial Coatings a competitive incentives package that includes a $2.5 million performance-based, forgivable loan from the Economic Development Award Program for site development and infrastructure improvements, contingent on approval from the Louisiana Economic Development Corporation board.

The company is also expected to participate in the state’s Industrial Tax Exemption and Quality Jobs programs.

