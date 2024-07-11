Antaira Relocates Global Headquarters from California to Las Vegas

Antaira Technologies, a manufacturer of industrial networking solutions, announced the relocation of its global headquarters from Brea, California to Las Vegas, effective July 15.

According to Joe Cook, Antaira's National Sales Manager for Security and Transportation, relocating the company's headquarters to Las Vegas helps ensure more efficient coordination and support for Antaira's expanding roster of clients in various vertical markets including industrial automation, video surveillance, transportation, wastewater, power, utilities, oil and gas.

“With the expansion into advanced Layer 3 networking products and our continuing to add complementary networking products and software solutions, training is becoming an important component of our business," Cook said.

In addition to the Las Vegas Global Headquarters, Antaira has offices in New Taipei City, Taiwan and Warsaw, Poland.