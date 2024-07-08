Create a free Manufacturing.net account to continue

Condair Group Expands Presence in U.S. With New Production Site in Virginia

The new 400,000-square-foot facility is slated to commence operations in 2025.

Industrial Media Staff
Jul 8, 2024
News Fish Factory 1 Lb
Condair Group

Swiss-based Condair Group announced that it will establish a new production facility in Richmond, Virginia, a strategic move to enhance its proximity to customers and reinforce its position in the American market.

The new 400,000-square-foot facility is slated to commence operations in 2025, with an estimated employment of approximately 180 individuals. Furthermore, Condair plans to transfer its current production operations from Center, Texas, to Richmond by 2026.

"The establishment of the Richmond site will not only bolster our production capabilities but also facilitate closer engagement with our clients, particularly in the data center sector," Condair Group CEO Oliver Zimmermann said. "Together with our existing sites in Racine, Wisconsin, USA, and Ottawa, Canada, we are fortifying the Condair network to better serve our clientele across the continent."

