Process Service Specialists Expands into Southwest Louisiana with $3.5M Facility

Specialty industrial mechanical contractor Process Service Specialists announced it will invest $3.5 million over the next three years to establish a manufacturing facility at the Port of Lake Charles in Louisiana.

The new facility will provide commercial and industrial steel, piping and comprehensive services to customers around the world, particularly in the semiconductor, solar panel, petrochemical and energy industries.

The company expects to create 160 direct new jobs in Calcasieu Parish over the next three years with an average annual salary of $100,000. Louisiana Economic Development also estimates the project will result in 318 indirect new jobs, for a total of 478 potential new jobs in the Southwest Region.

PSS, which has its headquarters in Gonzales and an office in La Porte, Texas, provides a wide range of industrial services for companies seeking mechanical, catalyst, demolition, specialty welding, piping, shop fabrication, water treatment and food and beverage manufacturing solutions.

Construction on the 11-acre fabrication shop is underway and PSS expects operations to commence in April 2025 and ramp up over the next two years. The company estimates 15 construction jobs will be created at peak construction.

To win the project, LED offered an incentives package that features the comprehensive workforce development solutions of LED FastStart. It also includes a $750,000 performance-based award from the state’s Economic Development Award Program for reimbursement of infrastructure costs and utility repairs, contingent on approval from the Louisiana Economic Development Corporation board.

The company is also expected to participate in the state’s Industrial Tax Exemption and Quality Jobs programs.