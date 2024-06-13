Create a free Manufacturing.net account to continue

RNGD Invests $25 Million to Expand Southeast Louisiana Operations

The company will consolidate its manufacturing operations, training center and headquarters.

Industrial Media Staff
Jun 13, 2024
Rngd
RNGD

Construction and design company RNGD announced it is investing approximately $25 million to consolidate its Southeast Region manufacturing operations, training center and corporate headquarters in Jefferson Parish as part of an aggressive growth strategy. 

RNGD expects to create 130 direct new jobs and retain more than 240 existing jobs. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in 147 indirect new jobs, for a total of 277 new jobs in the Southeast Region. The company estimates 250 construction jobs at peak construction. 

RNGD is a growing regional player in the industrial, heavy civil and commercial construction markets. The company is made up of several businesses: a multi-state building construction enterprise, a heavy civil and infrastructure construction enterprise and a small start-up company focused on delivering buildings as a kit of manufactured components.

It plans to expand its existing manufacturing and fabrication facility on Earhart Expressway, purchase an adjacent property and create a dynamic new corporate headquarters and training complex. 

“By bringing together our entire New Orleans team on the same connected campus, we will enable cross-functional collaboration between our construction teams, training programs and manufacturing facility,” RNGD Founder and CEO Wesley J. Palmisano said. “This development will accelerate RNGD’s mission to move the construction industry forward while also expanding our commitment to the city and region.” 

The 8-acre campus will include a 30,000-square-foot office building, a 25,000-square-foot training center, an expanded 80,000-square-foot manufacturing facility and parking for 200 vehicles. A 1-acre site nearby will function as a construction laydown yard for storing heavy equipment and other supplies. 

The training facility, which will house the Renegade Academy (RNGD’s professional development program), is also expected to offer educational programming that will serve individuals and organizations across the local construction workforce. 

The development is projected to break ground July 1 and be completed by January 2025. 

To win the project in Jefferson Parish, LED offered RNDG a competitive incentives package that includes the comprehensive workforce development solutions of LED FastStart and $500,000 performance-based award from the Economic Development Award Program for facility and utility upgrades, contingent on approval from the Louisiana Economic Development Corporation board. 

Latest in Operations
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
June 6, 2024
A rendering of the new Kikkoman Foods manufacturing facility in Jefferson, Wisconsin.
Kikkoman Starts Work on Expansion of Soy Sauce Empire
June 13, 2024
Drought
Mexico Drought Impacts Chemical Plants, Manufacturing
June 12, 2024
Ap24163549023751
Thefts of Charging Cables Pose Yet Another Obstacle to Appeal of Electric Vehicles
June 12, 2024
Related Stories
Drought
Operations
Mexico Drought Impacts Chemical Plants, Manufacturing
Kara Bailie, Deputy Director of Strategic Programs at Queen’s joins Councilor Neil Kelly, Mayor of Antrim & Newtownabbey Borough Council, Joe Kennedy III, U.S. Special Envoy to Northern Ireland for Economic Affairs, Professor Sir Ian Greer, Queen’s Vice-Chancellor, Sam Turner, AMIC CEO and John Irwin, CEO of Kiverco and Chair of AMIC Industry Board.
Operations
Construction Starts on Factory of the Future
Manufacturing
Operations
Manufacturers Launch 'Manufacturing Wins' Campaign to Prevent Tax Increases in 2025
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsor Content
Security Breach Podcast
More in Operations
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
June 6, 2024
Drought
Operations
Mexico Drought Impacts Chemical Plants, Manufacturing
There are concerns that industries like medical device, electronics and automotive may be impacted.
June 12, 2024
Ap24163549023751
Operations
Thefts of Charging Cables Pose Yet Another Obstacle to Appeal of Electric Vehicles
The stolen cables often disable entire stations.
June 12, 2024
Kara Bailie, Deputy Director of Strategic Programs at Queen’s joins Councilor Neil Kelly, Mayor of Antrim & Newtownabbey Borough Council, Joe Kennedy III, U.S. Special Envoy to Northern Ireland for Economic Affairs, Professor Sir Ian Greer, Queen’s Vice-Chancellor, Sam Turner, AMIC CEO and John Irwin, CEO of Kiverco and Chair of AMIC Industry Board.
Operations
Construction Starts on Factory of the Future
The development is expected to create up to 1,500 jobs.
June 12, 2024
Manufacturing
Operations
Manufacturers Launch 'Manufacturing Wins' Campaign to Prevent Tax Increases in 2025
"Tax reform was rocket fuel, igniting a resurgence in the manufacturing sector."
June 12, 2024
United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain speaks to Volkswagen auto workers, April 19, 2024, in Chattanooga, Tenn., after workers at a VW factory voted to join the UAW.
Operations
Watchdog Investigates UAW President Shawn Fain
The monitor accused the union of a "recent lapse" in cooperation.
June 11, 2024
I Stock 1030823334
Operations
Futures of Elon Musk, Tesla on the Line This Week
Shareholders will vote on Musk's $44.9 billion pay package on Thursday.
June 11, 2024
A sign stands at the road leading to the Raytheon facility in Marlborough, Mass., on June 10, 2019.
Operations
Worker Accuses RTX of Age Discrimination
The lawsuit accuses the defense contractor of posting ads that target younger workers at the expense of their older peers.
June 11, 2024
Pxl 20240416 211648832 665741468961f
Operations
Kennametal Resumes Operations at Tornado-Damaged Facility
Employees have "worked around the clock" to make sure the plant could safely restart.
June 11, 2024
By combining hygienic bag clamps with the tensioning action of spring-loaded bag support arms, liner distension into downstream equipment can be prevented.
Operations
Ramping Up Productivity with Bulk Bag Discharge Upgrades
An integrator provides practical tips to increase the productivity of bulk bag discharge equipment.
June 11, 2024
Trachte 118 768x512
Operations
nVent to Acquire Trachte for $695M
Trachte’s products protect the essential controls of commercial and industrial customers.
June 10, 2024
Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125), equipped with the SPY-6(V)1 radar, completed builder’s trials in Gulf of Mexico in April 2023.
Operations
RTX Awarded $677M U.S. Navy Contract for SPY-6 Family of Radars
Under this contract, the U.S. Navy will receive seven additional radars.
June 10, 2024
An employee works at Nexans, one of the world's largest wire and cable manufacturers, Friday, April 12, 2024, near Montreal.
Operations
As Need for Copper Rises, Cable Manufacturers Recycle More
The need for the metal is projected to nearly double by 2035.
June 10, 2024
Dap
Operations
DAP Global Celebrates 50 Years of Manufacturing in Maryland
The plant was built on a green field which was once a pig farm in 1974.
June 7, 2024
Rev Camo 3 1 1
Operations
Military-Grade e-Bike Can Go 80 MPH
Hi Power Cycles claimed its new e-bike can produce up to 10,500 watts.
June 7, 2024