RNGD Invests $25 Million to Expand Southeast Louisiana Operations

Construction and design company RNGD announced it is investing approximately $25 million to consolidate its Southeast Region manufacturing operations, training center and corporate headquarters in Jefferson Parish as part of an aggressive growth strategy.

RNGD expects to create 130 direct new jobs and retain more than 240 existing jobs. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in 147 indirect new jobs, for a total of 277 new jobs in the Southeast Region. The company estimates 250 construction jobs at peak construction.

RNGD is a growing regional player in the industrial, heavy civil and commercial construction markets. The company is made up of several businesses: a multi-state building construction enterprise, a heavy civil and infrastructure construction enterprise and a small start-up company focused on delivering buildings as a kit of manufactured components.

It plans to expand its existing manufacturing and fabrication facility on Earhart Expressway, purchase an adjacent property and create a dynamic new corporate headquarters and training complex.

“By bringing together our entire New Orleans team on the same connected campus, we will enable cross-functional collaboration between our construction teams, training programs and manufacturing facility,” RNGD Founder and CEO Wesley J. Palmisano said. “This development will accelerate RNGD’s mission to move the construction industry forward while also expanding our commitment to the city and region.”

The 8-acre campus will include a 30,000-square-foot office building, a 25,000-square-foot training center, an expanded 80,000-square-foot manufacturing facility and parking for 200 vehicles. A 1-acre site nearby will function as a construction laydown yard for storing heavy equipment and other supplies.

The training facility, which will house the Renegade Academy (RNGD’s professional development program), is also expected to offer educational programming that will serve individuals and organizations across the local construction workforce.

The development is projected to break ground July 1 and be completed by January 2025.

To win the project in Jefferson Parish, LED offered RNDG a competitive incentives package that includes the comprehensive workforce development solutions of LED FastStart and $500,000 performance-based award from the Economic Development Award Program for facility and utility upgrades, contingent on approval from the Louisiana Economic Development Corporation board.