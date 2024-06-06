Create a free Manufacturing.net account to continue

Nucor to Acquire Manufacturer of High-Performance Commercial Doors

The all-cash transaction is valued at $565 million.

Industrial Media Staff
Jun 6, 2024
M&a
istockphoto.com/AmnajKhetsamtip

Nucor Corporation announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Rytec Corporation, a manufacturer and seller of high-speed, high-performance commercial doors.

The all-cash transaction is valued at $565 million, which represents approximately 12.5-times Rytec's estimated 2024 EBITDA. Rytec employs 300 teammates at two manufacturing facilities in Wisconsin.

"Rytec is a leader in high-performance commercial doors and serves several growing end-user markets. This acquisition further executes our strategy to expand beyond our core steelmaking businesses into related downstream businesses. Adding high-performance doors will create cross-selling opportunities with other Nucor businesses and greatly expand Nucor's product portfolio serving the commercial arena," said Leon Topalian, Chair, President and CEO of Nucor. 

Rytec produces high-speed Spiral rigid rolling doors for warehouses, manufacturing facilities, auto dealerships and parking garages, as well as durable fabric doors for cold storage/food and beverage, manufacturing and clean room applications.

The company has invested significantly in technology and automation to improve quality, increase efficiency and enhance safety.

Latest in Operations
Data Center
Common Misconceptions About Network Speed for Manufacturers
June 6, 2024
Modern OPOs are user-friendly, integrated systems easily installed and controlled without extensive expertise.
Tunable Lasers Achieve Black Box Status
June 6, 2024
Laptop Supply Chain I Stock 1132135923
Future-Proofing Manufacturing: A Look at 2024 Challenges, Trends and Opportunities
June 6, 2024
M&a
Nucor to Acquire Manufacturer of High-Performance Commercial Doors
June 6, 2024
Related Stories
Modern OPOs are user-friendly, integrated systems easily installed and controlled without extensive expertise.
Operations
Tunable Lasers Achieve Black Box Status
Somar
Operations
West Virginia Announces Facility for Epoxy Resin Product
Drought
Operations
Chemours Pauses Titanium Dioxide Production in Mexico
M&a
Operations
Manufacturing Corporation of America Acquires Uniforce
More in Operations
Data Center
Cybersecurity
Common Misconceptions About Network Speed for Manufacturers
Faster speeds support better cybersecurity, but there is more to consider.
June 6, 2024
Modern OPOs are user-friendly, integrated systems easily installed and controlled without extensive expertise.
Operations
Tunable Lasers Achieve Black Box Status
The OPO has developed into a plug-and-play device that can be easily integrated into larger systems.
June 6, 2024
Laptop Supply Chain I Stock 1132135923
Operations
Future-Proofing Manufacturing: A Look at 2024 Challenges, Trends and Opportunities
Cost estimation and risk management help manufacturing teams navigate fluctuating supply chain, environmental responsibility and digital transformation.
June 6, 2024
Boeing's Starliner capsule atop an Atlas V rocket lifts off from Space Launch Complex 41 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on a mission to the International Space Station, Wednesday, June 5, 2024, in Cape Canaveral, Fla.
Operations
Boeing Launches NASA Astronauts for the First Time After Years of Delays
The launch was years late because of spacecraft flaws.
June 5, 2024
A McDonald's restaurant in Dublin, Ireland.
Operations
McDonald's Loses Long-Running Legal Battle Over Big Mac
The burger giant lost the trademark for one of its signature products in the EU.
June 5, 2024
A visualization of JCB's factory in San Antonio.
Operations
JCB Begins Work on $500 Million Factory in Texas
It is the biggest investment in the equipment maker's history.
June 5, 2024
Drought
Operations
Chemours Pauses Titanium Dioxide Production in Mexico
A severe drought is impacting much of the country.
June 5, 2024
An FMTV made by Oshkosh Defense.
Operations
Oshkosh Defense Gets $108.9 Million Order from U.S. Army
The contract supports U.S. Army modernization initiatives.
June 4, 2024
Lisa Su, CEO of Advanced Micro Devices, speaks at the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company facility in Phoenix, Dec. 6, 2022.
Operations
More Women Made the List of Top-Paid CEOs in 2023
But their numbers are still small compared to men.
June 3, 2024
Ap24151569207297
Operations
CEOs Got Hefty Pay Raises in 2023, Widening the Gap with the Workers they Oversee
CEOs rewarded as the economy showed remarkable resilience, underpinning strong profits and boosting stock prices.
June 3, 2024
Dsc00101 Enhanced Nr Al10 Machining Ml
Operations
Q&A: Updates in Hydraulics Drive 'Technology of Choice'
Modern day demands have called for - and brought - technological enhancements.
May 31, 2024
Hero Image
Operations
Flexible Power and Energy Systems for the Evolving Factory
Exploring modular power supply and energy solutions for industrial drives to reduce peak power, promote efficiency and reduce installation costs.
May 31, 2024
I Stock 1455565636
Operations
Modern Methods to Deburr Cross-Holes without the Headache
The benefits of getting the cross-hole deburring process automated are too compelling to disregard.
May 31, 2024
Fw Hh
Operations
Hubbard-Hall Acquires Prosys Finishing Technology
The provider of specialty chemicals for industrial manufacturing processes expands its portfolio.
May 31, 2024
Nasf Sized 5cd9b0f732d9a 5eb09d3b75a88
Operations
NASF SUR/FIN Set for June 5 in Atlanta
It is the only conference and trade show sponsored by the National Association for Surface Finishing.
May 31, 2024