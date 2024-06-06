West Virginia Announces Facility for Epoxy Resin Product

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice and officials of Japan-based SOMAR announced that the company would establish a facility to manufacture an epoxy resin product used in the automotive sector.

The new facility will be located in Wood County within the Polymer Alliance Zone Industrial Park, utilizing an existing building for operations. SOMAR plans to invest a minimum of $2.5 million, creating employment opportunities for 25 individuals.

SOMAR, a family-owned company headquartered in Tokyo, supplies companies such as Toyota and Ford.