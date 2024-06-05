Chemours Pauses Titanium Dioxide Production in Mexico

The Chemours Company announced it is complying with a request from the government to temporarily minimize water intake, leading to a pause in production at the company's Altamira Titanium Dioxide manufacturing facility.

The move is designed to conserve water for the surrounding communities amid a severe drought affecting much of Mexico. Chemours did not provide a timetable for production to resume.

Chemours stated in a press release that it remains committed to serving customers through its other world class assets. The company is working with government, business and community partners to identify and implement short and long-term solutions.

