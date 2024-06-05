Create a free Manufacturing.net account to continue

Chemours Pauses Titanium Dioxide Production in Mexico

A severe drought is impacting much of the country.

Industrial Media Staff
Jun 5, 2024
Drought
iStock.com/Arlette Lopez

The Chemours Company announced it is complying with a request from the government to temporarily minimize water intake, leading to a pause in production at the company's Altamira Titanium Dioxide manufacturing facility.

The move is designed to conserve water for the surrounding communities amid a severe drought affecting much of Mexico. Chemours did not provide a timetable for production to resume. 

    Chemours stated in a press release that it remains committed to serving customers through its other world class assets. The company is working with government, business and community partners to identify and implement short and long-term solutions.

