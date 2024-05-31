Manufacturing Corporation of America Acquires Uniforce

Manufacturing Corporation of America, an investor-owned industrial-focused business, announced it has completed the acquisition of Uniforce, a company based in Conway, Arkansas, that produces custom thermoformed plastics for the recreational vehicle sector.

Greg White, MCA president of manufacturing operations, will lead the company.

The Uniforce acquisition marks a step forward for MCA as it realizes its mission of preserving American manufacturing heritage by investing in legacy facilities.

Founded and managed by Ken Burks for nearly three decades, Uniforce has earned a sterling reputation for excellence and reliability in the industry.

“We finalized the decision to purchase Uniforce after meeting Ken, learning the history behind this legacy company, and understanding the current and future business opportunities available,” said White. “Uniforce is a fully integrated business, from concept to custom product manufacturing, and known for delivering exceptionally high-quality products. They are already supplying some of the largest vehicle manufacturers worldwide, and we are committed to building on their success.”

Aside from new ownership, everything else at Uniforce will remain the same, including the number of employees, pay rates, vacation allotments and work schedules.

The five-year goal is to transition Uniforce to an Employee Stock Ownership Program (ESOP), ensuring that each individual in the organization becomes an owner and has a stake in the company’s success.

“I am impressed with MCA’s plans to invest in new state-of-the-art equipment and facility improvements, which will greatly enhance our manufacturing capabilities and be of great benefit for our customers,” said Kenny Burks, who will remain plant manager.