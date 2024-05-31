Create a free Manufacturing.net account to continue

Manufacturing Corporation of America Acquires Uniforce

Uniforce produces custom thermoformed plastics for the recreational vehicle sector.

Industrial Media Staff
May 31, 2024
M&a
iStock.com/AmnajKhetsamtip

Manufacturing Corporation of America, an investor-owned industrial-focused business, announced it has completed the acquisition of Uniforce, a company based in Conway, Arkansas, that produces custom thermoformed plastics for the recreational vehicle sector.

Greg White, MCA president of manufacturing operations, will lead the company.

The Uniforce acquisition marks a step forward for MCA as it realizes its mission of preserving American manufacturing heritage by investing in legacy facilities. 

Founded and managed by Ken Burks for nearly three decades, Uniforce has earned a sterling reputation for excellence and reliability in the industry. 

“We finalized the decision to purchase Uniforce after meeting Ken, learning the history behind this legacy company, and understanding the current and future business opportunities available,” said White. “Uniforce is a fully integrated business, from concept to custom product manufacturing, and known for delivering exceptionally high-quality products. They are already supplying some of the largest vehicle manufacturers worldwide, and we are committed to building on their success.”

Aside from new ownership, everything else at Uniforce will remain the same, including the number of employees, pay rates, vacation allotments and work schedules.

The five-year goal is to transition Uniforce to an Employee Stock Ownership Program (ESOP), ensuring that each individual in the organization becomes an owner and has a stake in the company’s success.

“I am impressed with MCA’s plans to invest in new state-of-the-art equipment and facility improvements, which will greatly enhance our manufacturing capabilities and be of great benefit for our customers,” said Kenny Burks, who will remain plant manager.

Latest in Operations
Glove
U.S. Medical Glove Company Marks One Year at Formerly Dormant Factory
May 31, 2024
M&a
Manufacturing Corporation of America Acquires Uniforce
May 31, 2024
A sign stands outside the U.S. Department of Labor's headquarters, May 6, 2020, in Washington.
U.S. Labor Department Sues Hyundai, Suppliers in Alabama Over Alleged Child Employment
May 31, 2024
The Anheuser-Busch brewery in Fort Collins.
Anheuser-Busch Invests $15.5M in Colorado Brewery
May 30, 2024
Related Stories
These systems not only improve productivity and safety but also comply with regulatory standards, presenting a compelling solution for industrial manufacturers.
Operations
Advanced Laser Cleaning Robotic Workcells Turbocharge Industrial Processes
Plant Photo Macon
Operations
First Quality to Expand Georgia Facility with $418M Investment
A still featured in the video presentation.
Operations
Video Debuts Trim-Lok Hinged Screw Cap Cover with Dual Functionality
A still featured in the All‐in‐One RV Slide Out Seal System video.
Operations
Trim‐Lok Shows All‐in‐One RV Slide Out Seal System, Seamless Corner Installation in New Video
More in Operations
Glove
Operations
U.S. Medical Glove Company Marks One Year at Formerly Dormant Factory
The company moved its team to an old Motorola factory that had been vacant for 20 years.
May 31, 2024
A sign stands outside the U.S. Department of Labor's headquarters, May 6, 2020, in Washington.
Operations
U.S. Labor Department Sues Hyundai, Suppliers in Alabama Over Alleged Child Employment
An investigation found a 13-year-old worked between 50 and 60 hours a week operating machines on an assembly line.
May 31, 2024
The Anheuser-Busch brewery in Fort Collins.
Operations
Anheuser-Busch Invests $15.5M in Colorado Brewery
The improvements will streamline in-house production, reduce emissions and strengthen the beermaker's supply chain.
May 30, 2024
Frida Hemstad Danmo with a material that seems promising for producing oxygen cheaply.
Operations
Cheap, Dirty Leftovers Can Produce Pure Oxygen
Oxygen is a critical component in many manufacturing processes.
May 30, 2024
Plant Photo Macon
Operations
First Quality to Expand Georgia Facility with $418M Investment
The company expects the development to increase the capacity for diapers and training pants by 50%.
May 30, 2024
A still featured in the video presentation.
Operations
Video Debuts Trim-Lok Hinged Screw Cap Cover with Dual Functionality
Scan the QR code in the article to watch the presentation.
May 30, 2024
Ap24150418638335
Operations
ConocoPhillips Buying Marathon Oil for $17.1 Billion
ConocoPhillips said the transaction will add highly desired acreage to its existing U.S. onshore portfolio.
May 29, 2024
Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, also known as TEPCO, the operator of Japan's wrecked Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, reveals a robot to be used to retrieve debris at the power plant in Kobe, western Japan, Tuesday, May 28, 2024.
Operations
A Robot Will Soon Try to Remove Melted Nuclear Fuel from Destroyed Fukushima Reactor
About 880 tons of highly radioactive melted nuclear fuel remain inside the three damaged reactors.
May 28, 2024
UAW President Shawn Fain, center, speaks with Mercedes workers in Tuscaloosa, Alabama on May 17, 2024 after workers at two Alabama Mercedes-Benz factories voted overwhelmingly against joining the United Auto Workers union.
Labor
UAW Files Objection to Mercedes Vote
Accusing the company of intimidating workers.
May 28, 2024
Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev attend a signing ceremony following a meeting in expanded format at the Kuksaroy Presidential Palace in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Monday, May 27, 2024.
Operations
Russia Will Build Central Asia's First Nuclear Power Plant
Increasing Russia's influence in the region.
May 28, 2024
A still of Trim‐Lok Midwest featured in the virtual video tour.
Operations
Trim‐Lok Midwest Launches Virtual Video Tour of Manufacturing Facility
The company expects the warehouse space to ensure shorter lead times and reduced shipping costs.
May 28, 2024
OEMs in critical sectors like medical and automotive, are considering strategic “chip banks” to ensure a reliable supply without tying up capital.
Operations
Banking Electronic Chips for the Next Boom (or Bust)
An industry expert offers manufacturers key strategies to “bank” a supply of electronic chips now.
May 24, 2024
A sign for Eli Lilly & Co. sits outside their corporate headquarters in Indianapolis on April 26, 2017.
Operations
Eli Lilly Beefs Up Plan to Expand Manufacturing for Popular Drugs Zepbound, Mounjaro
The company will spend more than $5 billion to expand its Indiana manufacturing site.
May 24, 2024
Verbio has broken ground on a $230 million project in South Bend, Indiana.
Operations
Verbio Starts $230 Million Biorefinery Expansion in Indiana
The company is converting an old ethanol plant in South Bend.
May 24, 2024
Perfetti Van Melle Airheads Uwvm Press Image Drop
Operations
Airheads Debuts Underwater Vending Machine
The brand says the machine takes "fun" instead of cash.
May 23, 2024