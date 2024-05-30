Create a free Manufacturing.net account to continue

First Quality to Expand Georgia Facility with $418M Investment

The company expects the development to increase the capacity for diapers and training pants by 50%.

Industrial Media Staff
May 30, 2024
Plant Photo Macon
First Quality Baby Products, LLC

First Quality Baby Products, LLC announced it would invest $418 million to expand its footprint in Macon-Bibb County, creating 600 new jobs and increasing capacity for diapers and training pants by 50%.

First Quality Baby Products, LLC and its affiliates manufacture baby diapers, youth and training pants, a full line of adult incontinence, feminine hygiene and wipes products; paper towels and bath tissue, while also packaging products for healthcare, retail and commercial channels.

Most Read on IEN:

    First Quality’s expanded facilities will be located at 2108 Avondale Mill Road, adjacent to its current location in Macon. The company has been in Macon since 2008, following its acquisition of Covidien Retail Products.

    This expansion comes on the heels of two recent manufacturing expansions in Georgia during May 2024. GF Casting Solutions AG, which produces lightweight components for the mobility and energy industries, announced a more than $184 million investment in a new manufacturing facility in Augusta. The project will create 350 new jobs for Richmond County. 

    Additionally, StandardAero, a provider of business aircraft MRO services, began work on a $33 million expansion of their operations in Augusta. The expansion will create 90 new jobs in Richmond County.

    Latest in Operations
    The Anheuser-Busch brewery in Fort Collins.
    Anheuser-Busch Invests $15.5M in Colorado Brewery
    May 30, 2024
    Frida Hemstad Danmo with a material that seems promising for producing oxygen cheaply.
    Cheap, Dirty Leftovers Can Produce Pure Oxygen
    May 30, 2024
    Plant Photo Macon
    First Quality to Expand Georgia Facility with $418M Investment
    May 30, 2024
    A still featured in the video presentation.
    Video Debuts Trim-Lok Hinged Screw Cap Cover with Dual Functionality
    May 30, 2024
    Related Stories
    A still featured in the video presentation.
    Operations
    Video Debuts Trim-Lok Hinged Screw Cap Cover with Dual Functionality
    A still featured in the All‐in‐One RV Slide Out Seal System video.
    Operations
    Trim‐Lok Shows All‐in‐One RV Slide Out Seal System, Seamless Corner Installation in New Video
    Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, also known as TEPCO, the operator of Japan's wrecked Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, reveals a robot to be used to retrieve debris at the power plant in Kobe, western Japan, Tuesday, May 28, 2024.
    Operations
    A Robot Will Soon Try to Remove Melted Nuclear Fuel from Destroyed Fukushima Reactor
    Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev attend a signing ceremony following a meeting in expanded format at the Kuksaroy Presidential Palace in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Monday, May 27, 2024.
    Operations
    Russia Will Build Central Asia's First Nuclear Power Plant
    More in Operations
    The Anheuser-Busch brewery in Fort Collins.
    Operations
    Anheuser-Busch Invests $15.5M in Colorado Brewery
    The improvements will streamline in-house production, reduce emissions and strengthen the beermaker's supply chain.
    May 30, 2024
    Frida Hemstad Danmo with a material that seems promising for producing oxygen cheaply.
    Operations
    Cheap, Dirty Leftovers Can Produce Pure Oxygen
    Oxygen is a critical component in many manufacturing processes.
    May 30, 2024
    A still featured in the video presentation.
    Operations
    Video Debuts Trim-Lok Hinged Screw Cap Cover with Dual Functionality
    Scan the QR code in the article to watch the presentation.
    May 30, 2024
    Ap24150418638335
    Operations
    ConocoPhillips Buying Marathon Oil for $17.1 Billion
    ConocoPhillips said the transaction will add highly desired acreage to its existing U.S. onshore portfolio.
    May 29, 2024
    Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, also known as TEPCO, the operator of Japan's wrecked Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, reveals a robot to be used to retrieve debris at the power plant in Kobe, western Japan, Tuesday, May 28, 2024.
    Operations
    A Robot Will Soon Try to Remove Melted Nuclear Fuel from Destroyed Fukushima Reactor
    About 880 tons of highly radioactive melted nuclear fuel remain inside the three damaged reactors.
    May 28, 2024
    UAW President Shawn Fain, center, speaks with Mercedes workers in Tuscaloosa, Alabama on May 17, 2024 after workers at two Alabama Mercedes-Benz factories voted overwhelmingly against joining the United Auto Workers union.
    Labor
    UAW Files Objection to Mercedes Vote
    Accusing the company of intimidating workers.
    May 28, 2024
    Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev attend a signing ceremony following a meeting in expanded format at the Kuksaroy Presidential Palace in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Monday, May 27, 2024.
    Operations
    Russia Will Build Central Asia's First Nuclear Power Plant
    Increasing Russia's influence in the region.
    May 28, 2024
    A still of Trim‐Lok Midwest featured in the virtual video tour.
    Operations
    Trim‐Lok Midwest Launches Virtual Video Tour of Manufacturing Facility
    The company expects the warehouse space to ensure shorter lead times and reduced shipping costs.
    May 28, 2024
    OEMs in critical sectors like medical and automotive, are considering strategic “chip banks” to ensure a reliable supply without tying up capital.
    Operations
    Banking Electronic Chips for the Next Boom (or Bust)
    An industry expert offers manufacturers key strategies to “bank” a supply of electronic chips now.
    May 24, 2024
    A sign for Eli Lilly & Co. sits outside their corporate headquarters in Indianapolis on April 26, 2017.
    Operations
    Eli Lilly Beefs Up Plan to Expand Manufacturing for Popular Drugs Zepbound, Mounjaro
    The company will spend more than $5 billion to expand its Indiana manufacturing site.
    May 24, 2024
    Verbio has broken ground on a $230 million project in South Bend, Indiana.
    Operations
    Verbio Starts $230 Million Biorefinery Expansion in Indiana
    The company is converting an old ethanol plant in South Bend.
    May 24, 2024
    Perfetti Van Melle Airheads Uwvm Press Image Drop
    Operations
    Airheads Debuts Underwater Vending Machine
    The brand says the machine takes "fun" instead of cash.
    May 23, 2024
    Valmet DNA can be utilized for process control, machine controls, drive controls, quality controls and condition monitoring across many industries.
    Operations
    Valmet Announces First Major Upgrade of Its Popular D3 DCS Post-Acquisition
    Version 16.3 improves the reliability and performance of the automation platform.
    May 23, 2024
    I Stock 1472809625
    Operations
    Utilizing Lightweight Thermoset Composites in EVs
    Striking the right balance between strength and weight is crucial in any automotive application.
    May 22, 2024
    Photographs of the first electric cement production in an electric arc furnace at the Materials Processing Institute, UK.
    Operations
    Cement Recycling Method Could Help Solve One of the Biggest Climate Challenges
    The “absolute miracle” uses electrically-powered arc furnaces used for steel recycling.
    May 22, 2024