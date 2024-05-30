First Quality to Expand Georgia Facility with $418M Investment

First Quality Baby Products, LLC announced it would invest $418 million to expand its footprint in Macon-Bibb County, creating 600 new jobs and increasing capacity for diapers and training pants by 50%.

First Quality Baby Products, LLC and its affiliates manufacture baby diapers, youth and training pants, a full line of adult incontinence, feminine hygiene and wipes products; paper towels and bath tissue, while also packaging products for healthcare, retail and commercial channels.

First Quality’s expanded facilities will be located at 2108 Avondale Mill Road, adjacent to its current location in Macon. The company has been in Macon since 2008, following its acquisition of Covidien Retail Products.

This expansion comes on the heels of two recent manufacturing expansions in Georgia during May 2024. GF Casting Solutions AG, which produces lightweight components for the mobility and energy industries, announced a more than $184 million investment in a new manufacturing facility in Augusta. The project will create 350 new jobs for Richmond County.

Additionally, StandardAero, a provider of business aircraft MRO services, began work on a $33 million expansion of their operations in Augusta. The expansion will create 90 new jobs in Richmond County.