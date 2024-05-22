HASA Rounds Out Texas Expansion Strategy with New Production Facility in Dallas

HASA, Inc., a company that specializes in water treatment for recreational, municipal and industrial water sanitization, unveiled the official opening of its new package product manufacturing facility in Dallas.

The new plant marks HASA's second greenfield production expansion in the state in less than 12 months.

With the opening of this new production plant, HASA now offers three package product production facilities throughout Texas to serve new and current customers with the brand's returnable packaged product model. The Dallas facility joins existing factory locations in San Antonio and Bryan.

"This newly opened Dallas facility enhances HASA's capacity to provide scalable, premium sodium hypochlorite water solutions to the regional market in the form of our marquee returnable, sustainable packaged product model," Chief Strategy Officer for HASA Angela Tran said.