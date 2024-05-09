3M Expands Facility in Nebraska

3M announced a new 90,000-square-foot expansion to its facility in Valley, Nebraska. The company expects the $67 million investment to increase the plant's manufacturing capacity and add new jobs to the community.

The development includes new production lines, equipment and a warehouse and will help 3M more quickly meet customer demand for the company's personal safety products. The expansion of the plant is expected to create about 40 new jobs.

The expansion will create additional manufacturing capacity for 3M's reusable respirators and PELTOR hearing protection products.

"From respiratory and hearing protection to welding safety and medical products, 3M Valley is integral to manufacturing the solutions that help protect people worldwide," said Chris Goralski, president of 3M Safety and Industrial. "These products help make a difference during crises like the COVID-19 pandemic, or for workers on the job across the industries we serve, and in daily life."

To assist the expansion, 3M partnered with the state of Nebraska through the ImagiNE Nebraska Program, a tax incentive-based program intended to encourage companies to invest in Nebraska by creating jobs and growing the state and its economy.

3M has operated its facility in Valley since 1979 and the company is celebrating 45 years in the community this year.