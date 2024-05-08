Worksport to Expand Operations, Invest $6 Million In Buffalo

Worksport Ltd., a manufacturer of tonneau covers and solar-powered systems for pickup trucks, announced it will invest $6 million and expand its manufacturing facility in Buffalo, N.Y., adding 280 new jobs. This expansion will enable Worksport, which opened its facility in 2023, to accommodate a rapid increase in demand for its products from 50 covers daily to up to 900 covers per day.

Worksport, a U.S. and Canadian company, manufactures hard shell and flexible truck bed covers and SOLIS solar tonneau covers, which have an integrated battery system to give drivers a portable power system wherever they travel. The expansion will add eight more manufacturing lines and high-tech machinery needed to further enhance manufacturing capabilities, including a wide range of automation tools, notably in the realm of robotics.

Empire State Development will provide Worksport Ltd. with up to $2.8 million in Excelsior Jobs Program tax credits in exchange for job creation commitments.