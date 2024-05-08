KION North America, Fox Robotics Announce Partnership to Build Autonomous Forklifts

KION North America, a manufacturer of Linde Material Handling equipment, and Fox Robotics have entered into a non-exclusive partnership wherein KION NA will manufacture and assemble FoxBot autonomous trailer loader/unloaders (ATLs) at its facilities in Summerville, South Carolina.

“We are at a pivotal moment in the logistics and transportation industry, where innovation is key to addressing some of the most pressing challenges we face," said Jonathan Dawley, President and CEO at KION North America. "Specifically, in the realm of automated trailer loading and unloading, the last remaining piece of the end-to-end warehouse automation puzzle, Fox Robotics stands out by far as the dominant leader with the most robust AI/ML algorithms, tech stack, and deployed robot fleet we’ve ever seen."

The FoxBot autonomous forklift is a Class 1 electric, stand-up autonomous forklift designed for load/unload operations on warehouse loading docks. Classified as an autonomous mobile robot (AMR), the FoxBot robotic forklift automates various operator tasks to improve workplace safety, increase productivity and enhance employee satisfaction.

The company started selling ATLs commercially in 2019 and is the first mover in the category. Recently, Fox Robotics announced that its installed base of FoxBot ATLs has processed nearly 3 million pallet pulls to date.