GAF Energy Celebrates New Timberline Solar Manufacturing Facility in Texas

Community and company leaders celebrated the opening of GAF Energy's new 450,000-square-foot Timberline Solar manufacturing facility in Georgetown, Texas, at a ribbon-cutting event. GAF Energy, a Standard Industries company and a leading provider of solar roofing in North America, built the facility to meet the growing demand for the company's solar roof, Timberline Solar.

The facility builds on GAF Energy’s track record of delivering a solar roof product that is assembled in America. The new manufacturing facility, the company’s second, will increase its capacity by 500% and bring total production of its solar shingle to 300 megawatts annually, making GAF Energy the largest producer of solar roofing in the world.