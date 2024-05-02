Chemovator, the business incubator and early-stage investor of BASF, announced an investment in Heartland, a Detroit-based startup in the production of natural fiber plastic additives and the latest addition to Chemovator's external-facing Elevate program.

Heartland helps manufacturers to reduce the product carbon footprint of plastic and rubber products

Supported by a team of scientists, engineers and technologists, Heartland has developed hemp-based materials that can be used as additives within plastic compounds.

This advancement in the world of sustainable material innovation improves properties with regard to flammability, bonding, dispersion and bulk density, which are historically associated with processing natural fibers. As a result, natural fibers are now a viable market opportunity to reduce scope 3 carbon emissions in numerous industries.

Heartland secures early-stage investment that builds on an existing strategic alliance

With this funding, Heartland becomes Chemovator’s first portfolio company in North America and the latest addition to the Chemovator Elevate program. The program aims to support early-stage startups in the chemical industry through monetary investment, access to BASF and its experts, as well as support from a network of experienced entrepreneurs.

“Heartland’s dedication to developing natural fiber additives aligns perfectly with our purpose of shaping the future of the chemical industry. This investment not only expands our portfolio to a new geography, but also underscores our commitment to innovation and sustainability. We look forward to supporting the Heartland team on its journey,” said Gati Kalim, Head of Portfolio Management at Chemovator.

The Investment builds on an existing partnership between Heartland and BASF’s North America Open Research Alliance (NORA).

The monetary and strategic support provided by Chemovator enables Heartland to deepen valuable collaborations within BASF.