Georgia-Pacific Investing $150 Million to Rebuild Vintage Paper Machine

Georgia-Pacific announced an investment of more than $150 million to rebuild a paper machine at its mill in Wauna, Oregon. This investment will rebuild a 1965-vintage paper machine into a machine that makes paper for Angel Soft and strategic private label bath tissue.

Engineering and related work has begun and startup of the machine is scheduled for 2026. At peak construction, 500 construction and contract-related workers are expected to be onsite at the mill.

The Wauna mill currently employs more than 700 people, but the company does not expect employment to increase as a result of the investment. The mill produces retail bath tissue, paper towels and napkins used by consumers across the country.