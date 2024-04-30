Hughes Opens Manufacturing Facility, Private 5G Incubation Center in Maryland

Hughes Network Systems, an EchoStar company, announced the opening of a new manufacturing facility and private 5G incubation center in Germantown, Maryland.

The Hughes Manufacturing Facility (EXM) produces U.S.-made hardware that powers the networks on which people, enterprises and governments everywhere depend, like the Hughes HT3000W JUPITER System satellite modem and the Hughes HL1120W Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite terminal.

In addition to about 400 engineers, technicians and manufacturing staff, the Hughes EXM facility utilizes advanced robotics to assist in the manufacture of high-tech products such as satellite modems and terminals. The EXM facility will also serve as a testing ground for private 5G solutions just now reaching the market for Enterprise applications as well as secure 5G networking applications critical to the U.S. Department of Defense.

Located in the Pinkney Innovation Complex for Science and Technology on the Montgomery College campus, the new manufacturing center will offer hands-on training and educational initiatives for students, helping to develop a pipeline of local technical talent. Students will be able to interact with leading engineers at Hughes through internships, mentoring and shadowing opportunities. This 140,000-square-foot space is the first-ever manufacturing facility on a community college campus in the U.S.

Hughes will also use the new manufacturing center to provide the U.S. Department of Defense with onshore manufacturing capabilities.