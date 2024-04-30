Create a free Manufacturing.net account to continue

Hughes Opens Manufacturing Facility, Private 5G Incubation Center in Maryland

The site's hardware powers networks on which people, enterprises and governments depend.

Industrial Media Staff
Apr 30, 2024
Exm
Hughes Network Systems

Hughes Network Systems, an EchoStar company, announced the opening of a new manufacturing facility and private 5G incubation center in Germantown, Maryland.

The Hughes Manufacturing Facility (EXM) produces U.S.-made hardware that powers the networks on which people, enterprises and governments everywhere depend, like the Hughes HT3000W JUPITER System satellite modem and the Hughes HL1120W Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite terminal.

In addition to about 400 engineers, technicians and manufacturing staff, the Hughes EXM facility utilizes advanced robotics to assist in the manufacture of high-tech products such as satellite modems and terminals. The EXM facility will also serve as a testing ground for private 5G solutions just now reaching the market for Enterprise applications as well as secure 5G networking applications critical to the U.S. Department of Defense.

Located in the Pinkney Innovation Complex for Science and Technology on the Montgomery College campus, the new manufacturing center will offer hands-on training and educational initiatives for students, helping to develop a pipeline of local technical talent. Students will be able to interact with leading engineers at Hughes through internships, mentoring and shadowing opportunities. This 140,000-square-foot space is the first-ever manufacturing facility on a community college campus in the U.S.

Hughes will also use the new manufacturing center to provide the U.S. Department of Defense with onshore manufacturing capabilities.

Latest in Operations
Exm
Hughes Opens Manufacturing Facility, Private 5G Incubation Center in Maryland
April 30, 2024
Pr Hero Firestone Airide
Firestone Industrial Products to Expand Tennessee Operations
April 29, 2024
Low Res V Pcb 002 Web
New Circuit Boards Can Be Repeatedly Recycled
April 29, 2024
Small Factory Tarras79
Microfactories Offer a Unique Option for Local Production
April 26, 2024
Related Stories
Pr Hero Firestone Airide
Operations
Firestone Industrial Products to Expand Tennessee Operations
Agreement
Operations
E Tech Group Secures New Investment from Graham Partners
Ultrahuman Ring Air
Operations
Ultrahuman's UltraFactory to Make Wearable Rings in U.S.
The PRESTO System is a modular suite of automated robotic inspection cells that can change the landscape of 3D measurement for automotive and aerospace manufacturing.
Operations
Hexagon Revolutionizes Robotic Quality Inspection with PRESTO System
More in Operations
Pr Hero Firestone Airide
Operations
Firestone Industrial Products to Expand Tennessee Operations
The company will invest $8.9 million to expand manufacturing and distribution.
April 29, 2024
Low Res V Pcb 002 Web
Operations
New Circuit Boards Can Be Repeatedly Recycled
Researchers used a solvent that transforms a type of vitrimer to a jelly-like substance without damaging it.
April 29, 2024
Small Factory Tarras79
Industry 4.0
Microfactories Offer a Unique Option for Local Production
This approach offers the ability to produce goods on a smaller scale, with a focus on customization and rapid prototyping.
April 26, 2024
Ultrahuman Ring Air
Operations
Ultrahuman's UltraFactory to Make Wearable Rings in U.S.
The company expects the location to open within the next six months.
April 25, 2024
The PRESTO System is a modular suite of automated robotic inspection cells that can change the landscape of 3D measurement for automotive and aerospace manufacturing.
Operations
Hexagon Revolutionizes Robotic Quality Inspection with PRESTO System
The integrated robotic system eliminates repetitive manual setup and calibration processes.
April 24, 2024
I Stock 639505976
Operations
Mars, Unreasonable Group Initiative Selects 15 Startups
Mars officials said the companies "have the potential to transform our food systems."
April 24, 2024
Rrmif
Operations
RTX Breaks Ground on $115M Expansion of Alabama Missile Integration Facility
The expansion will also bring an estimated 185 new jobs to the area.
April 24, 2024
Component 2
Operations
ZeroAvia Opens Electric, Hydrogen Aviation Components Manufacturing Facility
The company is also planning a separate facility focused on producing hydrogen fuel cell systems.
April 24, 2024
A hiring sign is displayed in Riverwoods, Ill., Tuesday, April 16, 2024.
Operations
Rule Grants Overtime for Millions More Salaried Workers
Employers will be required pay overtime to salaried workers who make less than $43,888 a year.
April 24, 2024
The logo for the Tesla Supercharger station is seen in Buford, Ga, April 22, 2021.
Operations
Tesla 1Q Profit Falls 55%
But the company's stock jumped as the company moved to speed production of cheaper vehicles.
April 24, 2024
The Federal Trade Commission building in Washington, Jan. 28, 2015.
Operations
Federal Rule Bars Most 'Noncompete' Agreements
The FTC says roughly one in five workers are now subject to such restrictions.
April 24, 2024
I Stock 458086589
Operations
Boeing Posts $355 Million Loss
The company is in "a tough moment."
April 24, 2024
The Stellantis sign appears outside the Chrysler Technology Center, Jan. 19, 2021, in Auburn Hills, Mich.
Operations
Jeep Maker Stellantis to Lay Off Unspecified Number of Factory Workers
The company faces increased capital spending, declining U.S. sales, and higher labor costs.
April 23, 2024
Engineers and workers stand inside Safran Aircraft Engines repair plant outside of Casablanca, Morocco, Thursday, April 18, 2024.
Operations
As Airplane Makers Struggle to Meet Demand, Morocco Wants to Become a Manufacturing Hub
The North African kingdom is among a longer list of countries vying for contracts with big manufacturers looking to speed up production and deliver more planes to meet demand.
April 23, 2024
Ep153n
Operations
Raccoon Knocks Out Electricity for Thousands in Wisconsin
Animals cause significant power problems every year.
April 23, 2024