Create a free Manufacturing.net account to continue

Hexagon Revolutionizes Robotic Quality Inspection with PRESTO System

The integrated robotic system eliminates repetitive manual setup and calibration processes.

Industrial Media Staff
Apr 24, 2024
The PRESTO System is a modular suite of automated robotic inspection cells that can change the landscape of 3D measurement for automotive and aerospace manufacturing.
The PRESTO System is a modular suite of automated robotic inspection cells that can change the landscape of 3D measurement for automotive and aerospace manufacturing.
Hexagon

Hexagon’s Manufacturing Intelligence division announced the launch of PRESTO System, a modular suite of automated robotic inspection cells revolutionizing the landscape of 3D measurement for automotive and aerospace manufacturing. PRESTO System builds on the foundation of its turnkey PRESTO quality inspection cell to provide manufacturers a future-proof system that sets a new standard for scalable, versatile and seamlessly integrated automated quality inspection. 

PRESTO System empowers manufacturers to become more agile with automated robotic programming that enables a single quality control specialist to create, test and deploy robust robotic inspection in hours. The deployed cells are highly flexible and accessible to all levels of expert. An operator can safely load and inspect one part then another simply by selecting the correct part to inspect from the control panel.

At a time where skills shortages are impeding daily operations for many manufacturers, the integrated robotic system eliminates repetitive manual setup and calibration processes, enabling teams to work more effectively and focus on operational excellence and halving total inspection time compared other modern inspection technologies. 

PRESTO System brings together scanning technologies into one turnkey solution for automated inspection:

  • Hexagon’s Absolute Scanner AS1 combined with absolute positioning from the Laser Tracker AT960 to provide measurement efficiency and results
  • Blue laser line technology – PRESTO is the first Hexagon turnkey inspection cell to utilize the most advanced and intuitive method for capturing a rich and complete digital representation of both the key features and surfaces
  • SHINE technology that ensures effortless measurement of reflective surfaces, eliminating the need for part preparation.
  • Sophisticated robotic automation software that utilizes a digital twin to simulate and program complete inspection programs offline and to coordinate the real time execution of all processes for repeatable and uninterrupted operations
  • Full integration and coordination of all systems, from robotic actuation to metrology scanning, enabling near-line inspection at higher speeds, in total safety

The PRESTO System is a modular suite of automated robotic inspection cells that can change the landscape of 3D measurement for automotive and aerospace manufacturing.The PRESTO System is a modular suite of automated robotic inspection cells that can change the landscape of 3D measurement for automotive and aerospace manufacturing.Hexagon

PRESTO System is agnostic so that manufacturers can easily integrate it with customer’s existing metrology and quality assurance software, acquiring rich, high-quality datasets that empower manufacturers to optimize quality and inform continuous process improvement.

Users can easily develop feedback loops that inform their operations, by identifying key trends, predicting more accurate Out-Of-Tolerance (OOT) results or addressing the root cause of non-conformances in any major Quality Management System (QMS) on the market. 

The modularity of the PRESTO System provides flexible deployment, enabling manufacturers to rapidly scale their quality inspection capacity in alignment with their business needs. Once the first cell is deployed, additional modules can be added with short lead times and rapid installation. The standardized single-vendor solution also helps businesses to optimize their investment strategies by facilitating upgrades and enhancements rather than replacement. 

PRESTO's compliance with safety standards, like CE and UL, streamlines the replication process, allowing organisations to deploy the system rapidly and consistently across various regions. This ensures consistent performance and simplifies regulatory compliance for multinational corporations seeking to leverage robotic quality inspection capabilities on a global scale. Additionally, Hexagon offers global presence with native-language support in every continent.

The deployed cells are highly flexible and accessible to all levels of expert. An operator can safely load and inspect one part then another simply by selecting the correct part to inspect from the control panel.The deployed cells are highly flexible and accessible to all levels of expert. An operator can safely load and inspect one part then another simply by selecting the correct part to inspect from the control panel.Hexagon

PRESTO System comprises three ‘base’ models: the existing near-square 4.5m PRESTO M that uses one fixed laser tracker and 3D laser scanner, the 10m x 5.5m PRESTO L, with a mobile tracker and mobile scanner and the 10m x 7.5m PRESTO XL that employs two mobile trackers and two mobile scanners.

Multiple options are offered to adjust inspection performance to user experience and component size, with larger models having increased capacity to inspect a wider range of parts. Experienced quality and metrology professionals can use their preferred metrology software from Hexagon (PC-DMIS, Inspire) or other vendors to work with programs and data. The metrology data produced by deployments of the PRESTO System can be easily analyzed and shared with other desktop software and cloud applications through Hexagon’s open digital reality platform, Nexus. 

Latest in Operations
Ultrahuman Ring Air
Ultrahuman's UltraFactory to Make Wearable Rings in U.S.
April 25, 2024
The PRESTO System is a modular suite of automated robotic inspection cells that can change the landscape of 3D measurement for automotive and aerospace manufacturing.
Hexagon Revolutionizes Robotic Quality Inspection with PRESTO System
April 24, 2024
I Stock 639505976
Mars, Unreasonable Group Initiative Selects 15 Startups
April 24, 2024
Rrmif
RTX Breaks Ground on $115M Expansion of Alabama Missile Integration Facility
April 24, 2024
Related Stories
Agreement
Operations
E Tech Group Secures New Investment from Graham Partners
Ultrahuman Ring Air
Operations
Ultrahuman's UltraFactory to Make Wearable Rings in U.S.
Brooks Instrment Machined Parts
Operations
Brooks Instrument Acquires Creative Machining Technology
Boxes
Operations
WestRock to Build New Corrugated Box Plant in Wisconsin
More in Operations
Ultrahuman Ring Air
Operations
Ultrahuman's UltraFactory to Make Wearable Rings in U.S.
The company expects the location to open within the next six months.
April 25, 2024
I Stock 639505976
Operations
Mars, Unreasonable Group Initiative Selects 15 Startups
Mars officials said the companies "have the potential to transform our food systems."
April 24, 2024
Rrmif
Operations
RTX Breaks Ground on $115M Expansion of Alabama Missile Integration Facility
The expansion will also bring an estimated 185 new jobs to the area.
April 24, 2024
Component 2
Operations
ZeroAvia Opens Electric, Hydrogen Aviation Components Manufacturing Facility
The company is also planning a separate facility focused on producing hydrogen fuel cell systems.
April 24, 2024
A hiring sign is displayed in Riverwoods, Ill., Tuesday, April 16, 2024.
Operations
Rule Grants Overtime for Millions More Salaried Workers
Employers will be required pay overtime to salaried workers who make less than $43,888 a year.
April 24, 2024
The logo for the Tesla Supercharger station is seen in Buford, Ga, April 22, 2021.
Operations
Tesla 1Q Profit Falls 55%
But the company's stock jumped as the company moved to speed production of cheaper vehicles.
April 24, 2024
The Federal Trade Commission building in Washington, Jan. 28, 2015.
Operations
Federal Rule Bars Most 'Noncompete' Agreements
The FTC says roughly one in five workers are now subject to such restrictions.
April 24, 2024
I Stock 458086589
Operations
Boeing Posts $355 Million Loss
The company is in "a tough moment."
April 24, 2024
The Stellantis sign appears outside the Chrysler Technology Center, Jan. 19, 2021, in Auburn Hills, Mich.
Operations
Jeep Maker Stellantis to Lay Off Unspecified Number of Factory Workers
The company faces increased capital spending, declining U.S. sales, and higher labor costs.
April 23, 2024
Engineers and workers stand inside Safran Aircraft Engines repair plant outside of Casablanca, Morocco, Thursday, April 18, 2024.
Operations
As Airplane Makers Struggle to Meet Demand, Morocco Wants to Become a Manufacturing Hub
The North African kingdom is among a longer list of countries vying for contracts with big manufacturers looking to speed up production and deliver more planes to meet demand.
April 23, 2024
Ep153n
Operations
Raccoon Knocks Out Electricity for Thousands in Wisconsin
Animals cause significant power problems every year.
April 23, 2024
Brent Kisha, STAHLS' vice president of strategic sales, demonstrates using a Hotronix Fusion IQ heat press to put a name on shirt in St. Clair Shores, Mich., Monday, April 22, 2024.
Operations
The Michigan Company That Quickly Personalizes NFL Jerseys for Draft Picks
The company has been doing it for more than a decade.
April 23, 2024
U.S. and China flags at a meeting between U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, Guangdong Zhudao Guest House, Guangzhou, China, April 6, 2024.
Operations
The Top Worry for American Companies Operating in China
Those companies saw profits improve last year, though slightly less than half expect to be profitable in 2024.
April 23, 2024
In this April 23, 2018, file photo, the logo for General Motors appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
Operations
General Motors Reports Strong First-Quarter Profits
Prices helped offset a small U.S. sales dip.
April 23, 2024
Cranes lift waste, mostly plastic and paper at the GreenNet recycling plant in Atarot industrial zone, north of Jerusalem, Jan. 25, 2023.
Operations
Global Plastic Pollution Treaty Talks Hit Critical Stage
Negotiators hope to craft a treaty to stop the rapidly escalating plastic pollution problem.
April 23, 2024