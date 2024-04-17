WestRock to Build New Corrugated Box Plant in Wisconsin

WestRock Company announced plans to build a new corrugated box plant in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin, to meet growing demand from customers in the Great Lakes region. The company intends to close its existing plant in North Chicago when construction of the new facility is completed.

This investment will position WestRock to increase its production capabilities and improve its cost profile in the Great Lakes region. Construction is estimated to cost approximately $140 million and is expected to be partially offset by property sales.

“Investing in a new state-of-the-art corrugated converting facility elevates our production capabilities and better supports our end market strategy and margin improvement targets,” WestRock CEO David B. Sewell said.