WestRock to Build New Corrugated Box Plant in Wisconsin

WestRock Company announced plans to build a new corrugated box plant in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin, to meet growing demand from customers in the Great Lakes region. The company intends to close its existing plant in North Chicago when construction of the new facility is completed.
This investment will position WestRock to increase its production capabilities and improve its cost profile in the Great Lakes region. Construction is estimated to cost approximately $140 million and is expected to be partially offset by property sales.
“Investing in a new state-of-the-art corrugated converting facility elevates our production capabilities and better supports our end market strategy and margin improvement targets,” WestRock CEO David B. Sewell said.
- Support reduced manufacturing costs and waste
- Improve sustainability through reduced energy consumption and new technology
- Improve quality and customer satisfaction using state-of-the-art automation
- Enhance digital capabilities and provide real-time data to improve decision making and reduce unplanned downtime
- Serve all key end markets in the Great Lakes region, which include retail, distribution, processed food, industrial and protein businesses among others
- Construction will begin in 2024 and is expected to be completed in 2025