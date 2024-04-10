Create a free Manufacturing.net account to continue

Jessica Alba Steps Down From Honest, Company She Founded

The actress founded the company in 2012 after she suffered allergic reactions to baby laundry detergents.

Associated Press
Apr 10, 2024
Jessica Alba arrives at the third Los Angeles Beverly Arts (LABA) Icon Awards, Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, at the Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles.
Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File

Jessica Alba, who shot to fame in the James Cameron television series "Dark Angel," as well as films such as "Sin City" and the "Fantastic Four," will step down as chief creative officer at Honest Company, a personal care company that she founded.

Alba will keep a seat on the company board, but Honest said that she will now focus on "new endeavors."

“As we reimagined the future of the business, we benefited greatly by having insights from our Founder Jessica Alba. A true visionary, Jessica founded Honest with a desire to bring a higher standard for clean ingredients and sustainable design to baby and personal care products,” said Chief Executive Officer Carla Vernón. “I offer our deep appreciation on behalf of the management team, our board of directors and generations of Honest employees for Jessica’s leadership through the years. I am pleased Jessica will remain an advisor in her role as a member of our board of directors. And, as she shifts her focus to exciting new ventures, we will be cheering her on.”

The actress founded Honest in 2012 after she suffered allergic reactions to baby laundry detergents. The company went public in May 2021, with shares soaring 44% in their stock market debut.

Sales at Honest Co. have risen steadily, but the company has struggled to turn a profit. Late Thursday, the company put up its first profitable quarter since mid 2021.

“When I created The Honest Company, I set out to change the consumer product industry and I can proudly say, we did just that,” said Founder, Jessica Alba. “Honest has been a true labor of love for me - one that showed me what’s possible when you infuse purpose into business. While there never would have been an easy time to make this decision, I know we have a leadership team in place to advance my founding vision and protect Honest’s reputation as an industry changemaker. As I transition, I look forward to contributing to the company’s success in my role on the board of directors as I redirect my focus on new projects and passions.”

Alba had early starring roles in Nickelodeon's series "The Secret World of Alex Mack," as well as the revival of the 1960s television series "Flipper."

Shares of Honest Co., based in Los Angeles, fell slightly before the opening bell Wednesday.

Jessica Alba arrives at the third Los Angeles Beverly Arts (LABA) Icon Awards, Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, at the Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles.
April 10, 2024
Universal Robots Expands Partnership with MathWorks
April 10, 2024
Pratt & Whitney Announces North American Technology Accelerator
April 9, 2024
Although floor cleaners are well established in the industry, some nozzle manufacturers have substantially improved the fluid mechanics of the jets to remove even heavy sediment and debris from pipes.
Eliminating Pipe Floor Cleaning Hang-Ups
April 9, 2024
