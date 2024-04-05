Create a free Manufacturing.net account to continue

India-Based Pipe and Tube Manufacturer Selects Northwest Louisiana for First U.S. Facility

The project is expected to create 135 new jobs.

Apr 5, 2024
Global Seamless Tubes & Pipes, a manufacturer and exporter of carbon, alloy and stainless steel cold drawn and hot finish seamless tubes and pipes, announced it will invest $35 million to establish its first U.S. production facility in northwest Louisiana. 

The India-based company expects to create 135 direct new jobs in DeSoto Parish. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in 251 indirect new jobs, for a total of 386 potential new jobs in the Northwest Region. 

Global Seamless exports its products to industry customers in more than 10 countries worldwide. Its Louisiana facility will have advanced machinery that integrates both hot finishing and cold drawn manufacturing processes in the same unit, positioning the company to better meet growing demand and build a domestic supply chain for North American customers in engineering, oil and gas and power generation sectors. 

Seamless tubes and pipes are able to better withstand high-pressure, high-corrosive environments like those found in the oil and gas industry, because they do not possess a welding seam that can become a weak spot in these conditions. These materials are also regularly used in the transportation of fluids such as water, natural gas, waste and air. 

Engineering and design of the former Hensley Industries facility is currently underway with construction and installation of the first production line expected to follow shortly after. The company estimates commercial operations to start by the end of the year. 

To secure the project in Mansfield, the state of Louisiana offered Global Seamless a competitive incentives package including the comprehensive workforce development solutions of LED FastStart. It also included a $1.25 million Performance-Based Matching Grant to be used for reimbursements of utility, road and facility improvement expenditures. The company is also expected to participate in Louisiana’s Quality Jobs program.

