HUBER Unveils New Manufacturing Facility in North Carolina

HUBER Technology, Inc., a company that specializes in high quality mechanical solutions such stainless steel equipment for municipal and industrial water, wastewater, sludge treatment and energy, announced the grand opening of its newest manufacturing facility in Denver, NC.

Scheduled for April 17, 2024, the unveiling marks a milestone in the company's commitment to expanding its operational footprint and contributing to the local economy.

The newly established plant features state-of-the-art technology and streamlined processes, empowering HUBER to enhance production efficiency and meet growing market demands. The plant will support environmentally sustainable practices and underscores the company's commitment to sustainability and responsible manufacturing.

Within the last two years, HUBER created 80 new jobs and plans to create 50 more in 2024. HUBER also said it would focus on partnerships with local suppliers.