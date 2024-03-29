Create a free Manufacturing.net account to continue

Manufacturer and Defense Contractor Launches Industrial Gearbox Facility in Louisiana

The service center will assemble U.S. Naval propulsion drives.

Industrial Media Staff
Mar 29, 2024
Gearbox
Horsburgh & Scott Company

International manufacturer Horsburgh & Scott Company announced that it has established a 32,000-square-foot facility in Slidell, Louisiana for the repair, service and assembly of industrial gears and gearboxes for the defense industry. 

“The H&S Slidell Service Center will assemble U.S. Naval propulsion drives that will be responsible for protecting the sovereignty of our nation and U.S. allies,” said Randy Burdick, CEO of the Horsburgh & Scott Company. “The Louisiana marketplace provides ample resources and skill sets to support H&S endeavors in supporting our valued customers and power transmission needs.” 

H&S will also provide industrial gear and gear drive engineering, repair and field service capabilities out of the Slidell facility. The company expects operations to begin April 1. 

The Cleveland-based company expects its $4.9 million capital investment in St. Tammany Parish to create 40 direct new jobs at an annual average salary of more than $100,000. Louisiana Economic Development estimates an additional 57 indirect new jobs, for a total of 97 potential new jobs.

Horsburgh & Scott’s decision to build a new gearbox manufacturing and repair facility in the Gulf Coast region is the result of a recent new defense contract and increased demand for its industrial gearing products/service industrial unit. Following an intensive search, the company selected Slidell to open their new manufacturing, assembly and repair facility on Town Center Parkway off LA 443/North Old Spanish Trail. 

To win the project, LED offered a competitive incentives package that included the comprehensive workforce development solutions of LED FastStart and a $500,000 Performance-Based Grant from the Cleco Fund. The company is also expected to take advantage of the state’s Quality Jobs program. 

