Manufacturer and Defense Contractor Launches Industrial Gearbox Facility in Louisiana

International manufacturer Horsburgh & Scott Company announced that it has established a 32,000-square-foot facility in Slidell, Louisiana for the repair, service and assembly of industrial gears and gearboxes for the defense industry.

“The H&S Slidell Service Center will assemble U.S. Naval propulsion drives that will be responsible for protecting the sovereignty of our nation and U.S. allies,” said Randy Burdick, CEO of the Horsburgh & Scott Company. “The Louisiana marketplace provides ample resources and skill sets to support H&S endeavors in supporting our valued customers and power transmission needs.”

H&S will also provide industrial gear and gear drive engineering, repair and field service capabilities out of the Slidell facility. The company expects operations to begin April 1.

The Cleveland-based company expects its $4.9 million capital investment in St. Tammany Parish to create 40 direct new jobs at an annual average salary of more than $100,000. Louisiana Economic Development estimates an additional 57 indirect new jobs, for a total of 97 potential new jobs.

Horsburgh & Scott’s decision to build a new gearbox manufacturing and repair facility in the Gulf Coast region is the result of a recent new defense contract and increased demand for its industrial gearing products/service industrial unit. Following an intensive search, the company selected Slidell to open their new manufacturing, assembly and repair facility on Town Center Parkway off LA 443/North Old Spanish Trail.

To win the project, LED offered a competitive incentives package that included the comprehensive workforce development solutions of LED FastStart and a $500,000 Performance-Based Grant from the Cleco Fund. The company is also expected to take advantage of the state’s Quality Jobs program.