Create a free Manufacturing.net account to continue

Korea-Based LT Precision Investing $43.2 Million in Michigan

LT Precision will establish its North American headquarters in the Great Lakes State.

Industrial Media Staff
Mar 8, 2024
Holland
iStock/benkrut

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that LT Precision Michigan, LLC would create 70 new jobs and invest $43.2 million to initiate new manufacturing operations and establish its North American headquarters in Holland, further bringing supply chains home to Michigan.  

LT Precision Michigan, LLC, a subsidiary of the Korea-based LT Precision Co., LTD, supplies battery cooling plates to electric vehicle manufacturers in the U.S. The company produces components and machinery for both electric and conventional vehicle markets. It also designs, develops and manufactures machinery parts, molds, welding and assembly machinery and fixtures for Tier 1 and Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) automotive companies. 

A critical aspect of LT Precision's strategy is its commitment to increase investments in the production of cylindrical and prismatic 2nd Battery cases within the U.S.

LT Precision's North American headquarters in Holland will serve as a central hub for its manufacturing and corporate offices. 

The company's inaugural U.S. project is projected to include a total investment of $43.2 million and will create 70 new jobs in the production of cooling plates for EVs. This venture is supported by a $700,000 performance-based grant from the Michigan Business Development Program.

The city of Holland has offered a property tax abatement in support of the project.

Latest in Operations
Brazil Business Wire Image
Boston Metal Opens Molten Oxide Electrolysis Facility
March 8, 2024
Podcast
Galco Unveils Podcast for Industrial Electronics, Automation Industry
March 8, 2024
Joinuslive 65b284fad4a98
Today in Manufacturing Podcast Goes Live Today at 2pm
March 7, 2024
To optimize efficiency and reduce costs, rings and other parts can be produced for the pulp and paper industry as near-net-shaped forged parts with more refined surface finishes.
Shipbuilders Forge Ahead
March 6, 2024
Related Stories
To optimize efficiency and reduce costs, rings and other parts can be produced for the pulp and paper industry as near-net-shaped forged parts with more refined surface finishes.
Operations
Shipbuilders Forge Ahead
Advance Big Sized 605a39745e7c1
Operations
How to Select a Proper Dock Lift for Your Operation
Industrial
Operations
The Industrial Policy America Needs
Battery
Operations
Japanese Chemical Company UBE Announces $500 Million Investment to Build Louisiana Facility
More in Operations
Brazil Business Wire Image
Operations
Boston Metal Opens Molten Oxide Electrolysis Facility
The technology can be used to recover high-value metals from mining waste.
March 8, 2024
Podcast
Automation
Galco Unveils Podcast for Industrial Electronics, Automation Industry
The podcast will cater to OEMs, MROs, system integrators and panel builders.
March 8, 2024
Joinuslive 65b284fad4a98
Operations
Today in Manufacturing Podcast Goes Live Today at 2pm
This week, EV startups are running out of money, Toyota tries to give away hydrogen cars, bridge collapsed after repeated maintenance warnings and a large pork producer facing shocking retaliation claims.
March 7, 2024
To optimize efficiency and reduce costs, rings and other parts can be produced for the pulp and paper industry as near-net-shaped forged parts with more refined surface finishes.
Operations
Shipbuilders Forge Ahead
Specialty forgers can manufacture custom, high-quality, seamless rolled rings in eight weeks.
March 6, 2024
Advance Big Sized 605a39745e7c1
Operations
How to Select a Proper Dock Lift for Your Operation
There is no vehicle size that dock lifts cannot service.
March 5, 2024
Ap24065480627168
Operations
Meet Ukraine's Small Unmanned Sea Drones Packed with Explosives
The Magura is 18 feet long and 2,200 pounds with a range of up to 500 miles.
March 5, 2024
Ge
Operations
GE Board of Directors Approves Spin-Off of GE Vernova
Clearing the way for the launch of GE Vernova and GE Aerospace.
March 4, 2024
Philadelphia Phillies players wait to have their photo taken during a baseball spring training photo day Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, in Clearwater, Fla.
Operations
Fanatics Founder Says Company Unfairly Blamed for MLB Uniform Controversy
The company is "doing exactly as we've been told, and we've been told we're doing everything exactly right."
March 1, 2024
Industrial
Operations
The Industrial Policy America Needs
Exploring industrial plans that drive down emissions while creating good jobs.
March 1, 2024
The surface grinders are designed with advanced sensors and controls that automatically maintain very tight tolerances.
Operations
Precision Grinder Gives Hammer Mill its ‘Impact’ Edge
For hammer mills to reliably function requires extraordinary coordination.
March 1, 2024
Battery
Operations
Japanese Chemical Company UBE Announces $500 Million Investment to Build Louisiana Facility
The project is intended to bolster the domestic battery components supply chain.
March 1, 2024
Raynelle Hoskie attaches a hose to a water pump outside a tribal office on the Navajo reservation, Tuba City, Ariz., April 20, 2020.
Operations
Climate Change, Competition Drive Settlement on Colorado River
The agreement is decades in the making.
February 29, 2024
Six-packs of Bud Light, Budweiser and Michelob Ultra are displayed at a liquor store, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, in Fairfield, Calif.
Operations
Despite Bud Light Backlash, Anheuser-Busch InBev Sees Profits Rise
Still, U.S. revenue declined 9.5% for the year primarily due to the hit Bud Light sustained.
February 29, 2024
Honda Xr Mobility Experience 1
Operations
Honda Debuts Extended Reality Hands-Free Mobility Chair in the U.S.
It can be steered by leaning in any direction.
February 29, 2024
The final version of the 737 MAX, the MAX 10, takes off from Renton Airport in Renton, Wash., on its first flight Friday, June 18, 2021.
Operations
Boeing Gets 90 Days to Fix Safety, Manufacturing Problems
FAA says the planemaker must "commit to real and profound improvements."
February 28, 2024