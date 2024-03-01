Create a free Manufacturing.net account to continue

Japanese Chemical Company UBE Announces $500 Million Investment to Build Louisiana Facility

The project is intended to bolster the domestic battery components supply chain.

Industrial Media Staff
Mar 1, 2024
Battery
iStock.com/SweetBunFactory

Japanese chemical company UBE Corporation announced it will invest $500 million to establish the first U.S. manufacturing facility for key electric vehicle lithium-ion battery ingredients dimethyl carbonate (DMC) and ethyl methyl carbonate (EMC). The project, which is intended to bolster the domestic battery components supply chain by reducing the current heavy reliance on Chinese imports, will be located at Cornerstone Energy Park (CEP) in Jefferson Parish. 

A newly formed company known as UBE C1 Chemicals America, Inc. (UCCA), expects to create nine direct new jobs for UCCA, and 47 direct new jobs for Cornerstone Chemical Company, LLC, in support of UBE operations that will transition to UCCA over time. UBE estimates the project will also result in approximately 300 construction jobs at the peak of construction.

DMC and EMC are used to produce the electrolyte in lithium-ion batteries that contributes to extended battery life and increased driving range for electric vehicles. DMC is also a key ingredient in certain semiconductor manufacturing processes. 

“UBE’s proprietary nitrite process, which we have been developing since the 1970s, enables us to realize a very limited environmental impact and much fewer by-products compared to other existing plants and processes, particularly in mainland China,” said Masato Izumihara, president and representative director of UBE. “This manufacturing facility will be UBE’s first large-scale chemical facility in the United States and CEP offers not only a strategic location, but Cornerstone Chemical Company, LLC, also offers raw materials needed for manufacturing, an abundant labor force and competitive logistic capabilities.” 

UBE estimates its new facility will be capable of producing 100,000 metric tons of DMC per year and 40,000 metric tons of EMC, derived from DMC, annually. The company expects construction to begin before the end of the year, pending all necessary permit approvals. Construction is scheduled for completion in mid-2026 with operations to begin in late 2026. 

To secure the project, the state of Louisiana offered a competitive incentives package that includes the comprehensive workforce development solutions of LED FastStart. The company is also expected to participate in Louisiana’s Industrial Tax Exemption and Quality Jobs programs. 

