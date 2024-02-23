Create a free Manufacturing.net account to continue

Door Components Maker G-M Wood Expands in Michigan

The project is expected to generate a total capital investment of $8.6 million and create 25 jobs.

Industrial Media Staff
Feb 23, 2024
Gm Wood 750x500
Michigan Economic Development Corporation

G-M Wood Products, Inc., a manufacturer of performance components for exterior doors, is expanding at its operations and headquarters facility in the city of Newaygo, Michigan.

G-M Wood Products, founded in 1987 as a manufacturer of structural components for steel entry doors, now manufactures a full line of door frame components and exterior millwork in a multitude of substrates and finishes.

The company currently has 139 employees in Michigan and plans to construct a 25,000-square-foot facility adjacent to its existing operations in Newaygo. This will allow the company to bring some manufacturing processes currently being produced out of state and overseas into Michigan, allowing for better product control, decreased production times and reduced production costs.

The project is expected to generate a total capital investment of $8.6 million and create 25 jobs with the support of a $137,500 Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant. The company chose Michigan for the project over its current operations in Georgia because it was founded and is headquartered in the state, and because of the strength of the region’s talent base.

“G-M Wood Products, being an industry leader in the manufacturing of millwork and entry door components with facilities in Michigan as well as Georgia, is excited to continue growing our Newaygo, Michigan campus,” G-M Wood Products Vice President Kevin Karrip said. “We are bringing a new technology on site that we were previously sourcing from out of state and overseas."

G-M Wood Products offers training opportunities to upskill its employees and provides opportunities for growth from within. The company plans to work with Michigan Works! to secure local talent.

The city of Newaygo has offered a 50% property tax abatement in support of the project.

Latest in Operations
Gm Wood 750x500
Door Components Maker G-M Wood Expands in Michigan
February 23, 2024
I Stock 1323824757
Neuralink’s First Brain Implant Patient Can Control Mouse with Thoughts, Musk Says
February 23, 2024
An AT&T retail location is shown in Willow Grove, Pa., Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024.
AT&T Says Outage Not Caused By Cyberattack
February 23, 2024
An aerial view of Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California.
Manufacturer in Hot Seat Over See-Through MLB Pants
February 23, 2024
Related Stories
Spiroflow Rise & Fall Bulk Bag Filler
Operations
Bulk Bag Filler Upgrade Targets the Bottom Line
3 Ds Delmia Asset
Operations
The Importance of Sustainability in Manufacturing
Porta Fab Inplant Building
Operations
4 Ways Modular Construction Saves on Labor
I Stock 538617741
Operations
Manufacturing Technology Orders Declined 11% Last Year
More in Operations
I Stock 1323824757
Operations
Neuralink’s First Brain Implant Patient Can Control Mouse with Thoughts, Musk Says
The team observed "no ill effects that we are aware of."
February 23, 2024
An AT&T retail location is shown in Willow Grove, Pa., Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024.
Operations
AT&T Says Outage Not Caused By Cyberattack
It was the result of a technical error.
February 23, 2024
An aerial view of Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California.
Operations
Manufacturer in Hot Seat Over See-Through MLB Pants
Players are miffed.
February 23, 2024
A man uses a cell phone in New Orleans on Aug. 11, 2019.
Operations
Americans Report Nationwide Cellular Outages
Networks for AT&T, Cricket Wireless and other providers are down.
February 22, 2024
Spiroflow Rise & Fall Bulk Bag Filler
Operations
Bulk Bag Filler Upgrade Targets the Bottom Line
An expert integrator offers best practice strategies to increase productivity.
February 22, 2024
Joinuslive 65b284fad4a98
Operations
Today in Manufacturing Podcast Goes Live Today at 2pm
Ford rethinks factory locations, Subaru idles plants after worker death, John Deere's impressive new vehicle, Cleveland-Cliffs shutters tin plant and workers get prison for corn mill explosion.
February 22, 2024
Ashley Crafton looks at tennis shoes at Shoe Stop in Wesleyan Park Plaza, Owensboro, Ky., Nov. 25, 2023.
Operations
Many Small Business Owners See 2024 as 'Make or Break' Year
Nearly one-third aren't sure they'll make it through the year.
February 21, 2024
A tractor trailer bearing the Walmart logo in Richland, Miss., Sept. 6, 2023.
Operations
Walmart to Buy TV Maker Vizio for $2.3 Billion
The company wants to expand its rapidly growing advertising business to compete with Amazon.
February 20, 2024
In today’s fast-paced processing environment, it is standard practice to run conveyors until something breaks or needs to be repaired, which can lead to significant unnecessary downtime.
Operations
Moving Beyond Break/Fix to Prevent Downtime of Critical Conveyors
To optimize production of tubular drag cable conveyors, it is ideal to use an OEM for maintenance.
February 20, 2024
Pratt And Whitney Singapore
Operations
Pratt & Whitney Expands Capacity at Singapore Manufacturing Facility
The 20,500-square-meter facility produces hybrid metallic fan blades and highly complex turbine components.
February 20, 2024
The Xcmg Xca60 Ev Hybrid All Terrain Crane Wagenborg Nedlift Netherlands Delivered
Operations
'World's First' 60-Ton Class Mobile Telescopic Boom Crane Delivered
The crane has successfully met all the necessary standards for operation within the Western European market.
February 19, 2024
Grainger Show at the Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, Fla., Feb. 12, 2024.
Operations
Grainger Show Aims to Highlight ‘Solutions’ in an Uncertain Environment
In addition to products, the MRO giant offered fixes for customers' thorniest problems.
February 19, 2024
3 Ds Delmia Asset
Operations
The Importance of Sustainability in Manufacturing
Four key steps to achieving a circular economy.
February 19, 2024
Porta Fab Inplant Building
Operations
4 Ways Modular Construction Saves on Labor
Manufacturing facility managers are using modular systems to build significantly larger structures.
February 19, 2024
I Stock 538617741
Operations
Manufacturing Technology Orders Declined 11% Last Year
Orders were up nearly 22% from November 2023.
February 16, 2024