Door Components Maker G-M Wood Expands in Michigan

G-M Wood Products, Inc., a manufacturer of performance components for exterior doors, is expanding at its operations and headquarters facility in the city of Newaygo, Michigan.

G-M Wood Products, founded in 1987 as a manufacturer of structural components for steel entry doors, now manufactures a full line of door frame components and exterior millwork in a multitude of substrates and finishes.

The company currently has 139 employees in Michigan and plans to construct a 25,000-square-foot facility adjacent to its existing operations in Newaygo. This will allow the company to bring some manufacturing processes currently being produced out of state and overseas into Michigan, allowing for better product control, decreased production times and reduced production costs.

The project is expected to generate a total capital investment of $8.6 million and create 25 jobs with the support of a $137,500 Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant. The company chose Michigan for the project over its current operations in Georgia because it was founded and is headquartered in the state, and because of the strength of the region’s talent base.

“G-M Wood Products, being an industry leader in the manufacturing of millwork and entry door components with facilities in Michigan as well as Georgia, is excited to continue growing our Newaygo, Michigan campus,” G-M Wood Products Vice President Kevin Karrip said. “We are bringing a new technology on site that we were previously sourcing from out of state and overseas."

G-M Wood Products offers training opportunities to upskill its employees and provides opportunities for growth from within. The company plans to work with Michigan Works! to secure local talent.

The city of Newaygo has offered a 50% property tax abatement in support of the project.