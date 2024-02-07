Trystar Acquires Macromatic Industrial Controls

Trystar announced the acquisition of Wisconsin-based Macromatic Industrial Controls, Inc. to enhance its monitoring and control portfolio offerings and access to additional industrial customers.

Headquartered in Waukesha, Wisconsin, Macromatic engineers and manufactures industrial controls, monitoring and protection products designed to maintain productivity. Its relays make data available for continuous monitoring, real-time alerts and intelligent troubleshooting in smart connected control systems. Products include three and single-phase voltage monitor relays, current monitor relays, time delay relays, alternating relays and custom-engineered controls.

Macromatic solutions serve several markets, including water/wastewater treatment, aviation, elevators and lifts, food and beverage packaging, HVAC, irrigation, material handling, packaging and pump and motor control applications.

“The acquisition of Macromatic supports Trystar's mission to help customers maximize uptime,” Trystar CEO A.J. Smith said. "With the acquisition of Macromatic, we are adding to the monitoring capabilities brought to us through the Cyber Sciences acquisition in mid-2023 and increasing our focus on the uptime and productivity of our customers’ operations. In effect, Trystar is helping customers optimize productivity by helping them manage power at the infrastructure and operational levels."