U.S. Regulators Close Investigation into Ford Escape Door Latches

The investigation covered about a half million Escape SUVs.

Associated Press
Jan 26, 2024
The Ford company logo is seen, Oct. 24, 2021, on a sign at a Ford dealership in southeast Denver.
The Ford company logo is seen, Oct. 24, 2021, on a sign at a Ford dealership in southeast Denver.
AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File

DETROIT (AP) — U.S. auto safety regulators have closed an investigation into complaints that the doors on some Ford Escapes can open while the SUVs are being driven, without seeking a recall.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says its probe opened last July found that there is a low potential hazard to drivers, and that Ford is doing a customer satisfaction program to fix the problem.

Documents posted by the agency on Friday say the investigation covered about a half million Escape SUVs from the 2020 and 2021 model years.

The agency says the SUVs have an audible and visual warning if the doors don't latch properly. Ford also plans to send letters to owners in March telling them of the satisfaction campaign, which fixes the problem but is short of a recall.

Owners can take their vehicles to a dealer to have them checked. Dealers will either install a rivet plate to reinforce the door latch arms or will provide a replacement door depending on the level of damage.

The documents say NHTSA received 593 complaints about the problem with three reports of injuries. One required medical attention.

Latest in Operations
Your Current Andon Lights Are Costing You Over $1,000 a Day!
Sponsored
Your Current Andon Lights Are Costing You Over $1,000 a Day!
January 8, 2024
I Stock 584595162
Unregulated Gold Mine Suffers Fatal Collapse in Mali
January 26, 2024
Unemployment
Study: Unemployment Rate Changes by State
January 26, 2024
A Levi's banner adorns the facade of the New York Stock Exchange, March 21, 2019.
Levi's to Slash Global Workforce By Up to 15%
January 26, 2024
Related Stories
Piquette Avenue
Operations
Fortescue Partnering with Michigan to Support Manufacturing Facility in Detroit
Dod
Operations
ARM Institute and Department of Defense Sign $35.4 Million Agreement
Rmep Facility
Operations
Cummins' Rocky Mount Engine Plant Announces $580 Million Project
Your Current Andon Lights Are Costing You Over $1,000 a Day!
Sponsor Content
Your Current Andon Lights Are Costing You Over $1,000 a Day!
More in Operations
Essential Manufacturing KPIs
Sponsored
Essential Manufacturing KPIs
Take control of your company's success by crafting smarter KPIs. In this free, expert guide, Bernie Smith leads you through 52 crucial indicators that will help you boost top- and bottom-line growth.
January 9, 2024
I Stock 584595162
Operations
Unregulated Gold Mine Suffers Fatal Collapse in Mali
There were around 100 people in the mine at the time of the collapse.
January 26, 2024
Unemployment
Operations
Study: Unemployment Rate Changes by State
The unemployment rate is projected to increase to 4.1% by the end of Q4 2024.
January 26, 2024
A Levi's banner adorns the facade of the New York Stock Exchange, March 21, 2019.
Operations
Levi's to Slash Global Workforce By Up to 15%
The company needs to cut costs and simplify its operations.
January 26, 2024
Ap24025517041307
Operations
Tesla Recalling Nearly 200,000 Vehicles
A software glitch can cause backup camera to go dark.
January 26, 2024
President Biden speaks with iron workers and others near the John A. Blatnik Bridge between Duluth, Minn., and Superior, Wis., Jan. 25, 2024.
Operations
Biden Announces $5B for Infrastructure Funding at Deteriorating Bridge
The money would, in part, fix the John A. Blatnik Memorial Bridge between Minnesota and Wisconsin.
January 26, 2024
Tuba
Operations
Investigation of Amputation Finds Ohio Instrument Manufacturer Again Violated Safety Standards
Employees at the facility were injured at four times the industry average rate.
January 25, 2024
Dod
Operations
ARM Institute and Department of Defense Sign $35.4 Million Agreement
To continue to strengthen U.S. manufacturing through robotics and workforce development.
January 25, 2024
2024 Mustang Mach-E electric vehicles are displayed at a Ford dealership Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, in Broomfield, Colo.
Operations
Auto Dealers Push to Stop EPA Tailpipe Emission Limits
More than 4,700 auto dealerships say vehicles won't be able to hit the new goals.
January 25, 2024
A Delta Airlines Boeing 757 taking off in Tampa, Fla. on Jan. 20, 2011.
Operations
Boeing 757 Loses Nose Wheel While Preparing for Takeoff
The plane is 32 years old and operated by Delta Airlines.
January 25, 2024
Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun speaks briefly with reporters after a meeting in the office of Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024.
Operations
FAA Approves Boeing's Max Inspection Process
It could clear the way for grounded planes to fly again.
January 25, 2024
A Tesla vehicles charge, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in Woodstock, Ga. Tesla reports their earnings on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024.
Operations
Tesla 4Q Earnings Fall Short
The company warned of lower sales growth this year.
January 25, 2024
Steakholder Foods 2
Operations
The World's First Plant-Based, 3D-Printed Shrimp
The company said they mimic the texture and flavor of conventional shrimp.
January 24, 2024
E Wolf Exteriors 6v2
Operations
Crowley Debuts First Fully Electric Tugboat in the U.S.
It will generate 2.5 tons less of diesel particulate matter and 3,100 metric tons less of carbon dioxide.
January 24, 2024
The Legends Tower
Operations
Country’s Tallest Skyscraper Planned for Unlikely U.S. City
It would top out at 1,907 feet.
January 24, 2024