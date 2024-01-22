Cummins' Rocky Mount Engine Plant Announces $580 Million Project

Global power technology company Cummins Inc. announced a $580 million project to drive economic and job growth in Nash County, North Carolina.

This investment is set to generate approximately 80 additional new jobs. Currently, there are 2,000 employees at the RMEP facility, a 1.3 million-square-foot manufacturing plant that produces mid-range engines for a multitude of markets.

As Cummins continues towards its Destination Zero Strategy and its plan to achieve zero emissions across its products, the investment will involve installing new equipment for the future of manufacturing and upgrading the assembly line for next generation products.

Decarbonization is a growth opportunity for Cummins and the fuel-agnostic engine platform is a key component to help customers decarbonize today and make it easier to adopt alternative fuel types. These products are instrumental in supporting fleets on their journey toward Destination Zero by providing products that are economically viable, scalable and deliver the power, performance and durability with the evolving needs of customers.

Cummins has received approval for tax incentives to help move the project forward and the incentives received from the Nash County Commissioners office will support the continued investment within the area.

About the fuel-agnostic platform

The new fuel-agnostic engine platforms feature a series of engine versions that are derived from a common base engine, which means they have a high degree of parts commonality. Below the head gasket of each engine will largely have similar components and above the head gasket will have different components for different fuel types.

Each engine version will operate using a different, single fuel. This new design approach will be applied across the company’s legendary engine portfolios including the B6.7 and the X15 and the new 10-liter portfolio called the X10.