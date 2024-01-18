Primetals Technologies Upgrades Hulamin Aluminum Cold Mill Line with Hot Edge Inductors

The enhancement will allow the plant to improve the overall rolling capability.

Industrial Media Staff
Jan 18, 2024
A view of the S5 cold rolling mill. Primetals Technologies will upgrade the mill with hot edge inductors.
Primetals Technologies

Primetals Technologies recently received an order from Hulamin for the addition of hot edge inductors as part of an upgrade to its current aluminum cold rolling mill in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa.

This upgrade will address strip issues such as tight edges. The enhancement will allow the plant to achieve optimal product quality and improve the overall rolling capability. Primetals Technologies will be responsible for the design, procurement, manufacture, supply and implementation of the inductor system.

Effective flatness control system

The function of the hot edge inductors is to apply heat to the work rolls at the strip edge position, raising the roll temperature outside of the strip width, which extends the rolls’ thermal camber to provide improved control of the strip edge shape.

This reduces the chance of strip breakage caused by tight strip edges. Additionally, the inductor system consumes less energy during operation when compared to similar products in the market, such as hot edge sprays – at a lower installation cost. 

Improved product quality

During rolling, coolant sprays are applied to manage the temperature of the roll, thus maintaining product flatness. However, during high-speed rolling, a drop in thermal camber can occur at the strip edge, creating a “cool spot” on the roll at the strip edge. At this point along the roll, the cooling spray has no effect on product flatness, leading to tight edge issues.

The hot edge inductor addresses this problem by providing additional heat to the work roll at the strip edge position, expanding the roll and alleviating tight edges. This leads to improved control of the strip edge shape, enabling customers to achieve their key objectives of product quality and maximum cold mill capacity, thereby allowing Hulamin to meet the market demand in can packaging.

Largest semi-fabricator in sub-Saharan Africa

Hulamin is the largest aluminum semi-fabricator in South Africa supplying customers across Africa and the world with aluminum sheet, plate and foil products, serving demanding markets such as packaging, automotive, transport, building, electrical and general engineering.

The company exports more than 60% of its sales to global customers and operates three businesses: rolled products, extrusions and containers.

