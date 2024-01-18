Fictiv Expands Global Manufacturing Network to Include Sheet Metal, Die Casting, Compression Molding

Fictiv now offers seven primary manufacturing technologies.

Industrial Media Staff
Jan 18, 2024
Fictiv has launched three new manufacturing capabilities, including sheet metal fabrication, pictured above.
Fictiv

Fictiv, a global manufacturing company, announced an expansion of its production manufacturing capabilities, adding Sheet Metal, Die Casting and Compression Molding to its global network and AI-powered quote-to-order platform.

With these new capabilities, Fictiv offers engineering and supply chain teams a path to streamline sourcing for all metal and plastic parts in a product's bill of materials, from prototype to low-volume production, through a single global company.

In total, Fictiv now offers seven primary manufacturing technologies—Injection Molding, 3D Printing, CNC Machining, Urethane Casting, Compression Molding, Die Casting and Sheet Metal—as well as hundreds of material and finishing options across four global regions, providing customers with an extensive range of custom manufacturing services and production capacity.

As a result, customers can simplify their sourcing strategy for all types of mechanical parts, reducing risk and overhead on global supply chain management and accelerating go-to-market timelines.

"With the rollout of these new capabilities, we are making it even easier for our customers to source the mechanical parts they need for an entire product, with the speed and quality they have come to trust and rely on from Fictiv," Fictiv CEO and Co-Founder Dave Evans.

