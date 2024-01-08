Wauseon Machine Announces New Battery Test & Assembly System

The system enables the inspection and testing of battery cells and assembly of battery packs.

Industrial Media Staff
Jan 8, 2024
Assembly
McAlister Design & Automation

McAlister Design & Automation, a subsidiary of Wauseon Machine announced its new Battery Test and Assembly System. This battery system enables the inspection and testing of battery cells and assembly of battery packs, commonly used in electric vehicles and consumer products.

The Battery Test & Assembly system allows battery pack manufacturers to ensure the quality of their product meets or exceeds the requirements for its design. The system also tests each individual battery cell before incorporating it in the pack, mitigating the number of packs that falter because of a potential issue with a single battery cell.

McAlister Design & Automation designed this system in response to the rapid increase in demand for electric vehicles, power tools and electronic residential equipment. The system utilizes industry-standard battery cell packaging, minimizing the amount of operator handling during the introduction to the testing and assembly process.

Additionally, McAlister Design & Automation modeled the Battery Test & Assembly System around the 2170 battery for broader application benefits, including the many industries previously mentioned.

This Battery Test & Assembly system features the capability to capture, store and analyze battery cell and pack data. This grants manufacturers the ability to trace battery pack and cell performance over the entire life cycle of their product—enabling manufacturers to manage incoming supplier quality and trace defects across their value stream.

The system uses vision guidance for robotic components, six axis robots and conveyors, allowing the system to be modified or reconfigured for varying battery sizes or battery pack configurations. The system design also features asynchronous testing and assembly stations, maximizing its throughput and minimizing the amount of time it takes to assemble a battery pack. Plus, its pre-engineered software makes for an easily scalable and adaptable system.

To accommodate lithium-ion batteries, which are especially hazardous, the system offers integrated dunnage inspection, providing fire hazard mitigation and a safer working environment for system operators.

Latest in Operations
Your Current Andon Lights Are Costing You Over $1,000 a Day!
Sponsored
Your Current Andon Lights Are Costing You Over $1,000 a Day!
January 8, 2024
When the water flow confirms the pipe has been cleaned at the right speed, the maintenance crew can lower the pressure in the hose and come back through the pipe at the same speed.
Sewer Maintenance: Myth Busting and Best Practice Training
January 8, 2024
I Stock 1412063802
ABB Acquires Optical Sensor Company
January 8, 2024
Igus
igus Launches AI-Powered igusGO App
January 8, 2024
Related Stories
Igus
Operations
igus Launches AI-Powered igusGO App
Automation
Operations
Machine Designer Koops to Expand in Michigan
Boat
Operations
Navico Group Expands Production, Electrification Efforts in Michigan
Your Current Andon Lights Are Costing You Over $1,000 a Day!
Sponsor Content
Your Current Andon Lights Are Costing You Over $1,000 a Day!
More in Operations
Essential Manufacturing KPIs
Sponsored
Essential Manufacturing KPIs
Take control of your company's success by crafting smarter KPIs. In this free, expert guide, Bernie Smith leads you through 52 crucial indicators that will help you boost top- and bottom-line growth.
January 9, 2024
When the water flow confirms the pipe has been cleaned at the right speed, the maintenance crew can lower the pressure in the hose and come back through the pipe at the same speed.
Operations
Sewer Maintenance: Myth Busting and Best Practice Training
Focus on latest equipment and best practices lowers operating costs and increases crew productivity.
January 8, 2024
I Stock 1412063802
Operations
ABB Acquires Optical Sensor Company
The deal will expand the company's smart water management portfolio.
January 8, 2024
Igus
Operations
igus Launches AI-Powered igusGO App
To help users find the right motion plastics solutions for their industrial application.
January 8, 2024
I Stock 1694158045
Operations
Cal-Maine to Acquire Former Tyson Facility
The deal includes a broiler processing plant, hatchery and feed mill.
January 5, 2024
Automation
Operations
Machine Designer Koops to Expand in Michigan
Demand for automaton is increasing and the expansion will allow the company to work on larger scale projects.
January 5, 2024
Boat
Operations
Navico Group Expands Production, Electrification Efforts in Michigan
The project is expected to generate a total capital investment of $32.7 million and create 80 jobs.
January 5, 2024
Manufacturing
Operations
U.S. Manufacturers Plan to Increase Reshoring to Get Better Value, More Security
94% of manufacturers engaged in the reshoring process report successful outcomes.
January 5, 2024
I Stock 1557136847
Operations
PepsiCo Products Being Pulled Over Price Hikes
A global supermarket chain will stop selling PepsiCo products over price increases for popular items like Lay's potato chips, Quaker Oats, Lipton tea and its namesake soda.
January 5, 2024
An M777 being fired.
Operations
BAE to Likely Restart Lightweight Howitzer Production Following New U.S. Army Contract
The company will now work with supply chain partners to make the titanium structures that form the basis of the gun.
January 4, 2024
Muottituote CEO Tero Vanninen and Rapala VMC Business Director Arto Nygren shake hands. On the left is Muottituote's Chairman of the Board Jukka Nurmi and in the background Jukka Roikonen, CEO of KL-Teho Oy.
Operations
Fishing Tackle Maker Rapala Sells Injection Molding Business
The lure manufacturer wants its factories to focus on making finished products.
January 2, 2024
The Apple logo is illuminated at a store in the city center of Munich, Germany, Dec. 16, 2020.
Laws & Regulations
Apple Loses Latest Bid to Avert Patent Dispute That Has Halted Online U.S. Sales of 2 Watch Models
Both the Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 became unavailable to order online.
December 22, 2023
I Stock 1294659187
Operations
South Carolina Peanut Company to Expand
Luray Peanut is a producer of packaged boiled peanuts.
December 21, 2023
Unnamed (9)
Operations
Multipack Announces $10.4M Louisiana Beverage Plant
The facility will produce more than 100 million cans of various products each year.
December 21, 2023
Ap23355015460033
Operations
Electric Scooter Company Bird Steers into Bankruptcy
The move marks a sobering comedown for a formerly high-flying startup.
December 21, 2023