Machine Designer Koops to Expand in Michigan

Demand for automaton is increasing and the expansion will allow the company to work on larger scale projects.

Industrial Media Staff
Jan 5, 2024
Automation
iStock

Koops, Inc., a provider of machine design and integration services, plans to expand at its existing facility in Holland, Michigan.

Koops specializes in factory automation systems, designing and building assembly machines and automated equipment for a variety of industries, including automotive, aerospace, construction, defense, life science and battery. The company currently employs 244 Michiganders.

Koops' customers continue to increase their usage of automation, and as a result, the company needs to expand its footprint in Michigan which would allow the company to work on larger scale projects.

The project is expected to generate a total capital investment of $3 million and create 24 jobs with the support of a $250,000 Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant. The company chose Michigan over a competing site in South Carolina for this project.

“This facility expansion is part of increasing Koops' machining, fabrication and logistics capacity, which is critical to Koops' methodical and strategic growth plans,” Koops Director of Strategic Growth Eric Steenwyk said.

Koops has expanded four times in Holland, including the construction of its first Holland facility, and an expansion of that building in 2018. Both projects were supported by the Michigan Strategic Fund, and the company has met all performance requirements of the grant agreements.

The city of Holland anticipates approval of a property tax abatement in support of the project.

Latest in Operations
Essential Manufacturing KPIs
Sponsored
Essential Manufacturing KPIs
December 31, 2023
Boat
Navico Group Expands Production, Electrification Efforts in Michigan
January 5, 2024
Manufacturing
U.S. Manufacturers Plan to Increase Reshoring to Get Better Value, More Security
January 5, 2024
I Stock 1557136847
PepsiCo Products Being Pulled Over Price Hikes
January 5, 2024
Related Stories
Boat
Operations
Navico Group Expands Production, Electrification Efforts in Michigan
Manufacturing
Operations
U.S. Manufacturers Plan to Increase Reshoring to Get Better Value, More Security
Outofoffice 63a5b7fb0c8d8
Operations
Notice: No Newsletters Next Week
Essential Manufacturing KPIs
Sponsored
Essential Manufacturing KPIs
More in Operations
7 Tips for Plant Turnarounds
Sponsored
7 Tips for Plant Turnarounds
This exclusive new video podcast teaches you how to stay on schedule, and maximize the safety and reliability of your systems in the process.
December 31, 2023
Manufacturing
Operations
U.S. Manufacturers Plan to Increase Reshoring to Get Better Value, More Security
94% of manufacturers engaged in the reshoring process report successful outcomes.
January 5, 2024
I Stock 1557136847
Operations
PepsiCo Products Being Pulled Over Price Hikes
A global supermarket chain will stop selling PepsiCo products over price increases for popular items like Lay's potato chips, Quaker Oats, Lipton tea and its namesake soda.
January 5, 2024
An M777 being fired.
Operations
BAE to Likely Restart Lightweight Howitzer Production Following New U.S. Army Contract
The company will now work with supply chain partners to make the titanium structures that form the basis of the gun.
January 4, 2024
Muottituote CEO Tero Vanninen and Rapala VMC Business Director Arto Nygren shake hands. On the left is Muottituote's Chairman of the Board Jukka Nurmi and in the background Jukka Roikonen, CEO of KL-Teho Oy.
Operations
Fishing Tackle Maker Rapala Sells Injection Molding Business
The lure manufacturer wants its factories to focus on making finished products.
January 2, 2024
The Apple logo is illuminated at a store in the city center of Munich, Germany, Dec. 16, 2020.
Laws & Regulations
Apple Loses Latest Bid to Avert Patent Dispute That Has Halted Online U.S. Sales of 2 Watch Models
Both the Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 became unavailable to order online.
December 22, 2023
I Stock 1294659187
Operations
South Carolina Peanut Company to Expand
Luray Peanut is a producer of packaged boiled peanuts.
December 21, 2023
Unnamed (9)
Operations
Multipack Announces $10.4M Louisiana Beverage Plant
The facility will produce more than 100 million cans of various products each year.
December 21, 2023
Ap23355015460033
Operations
Electric Scooter Company Bird Steers into Bankruptcy
The move marks a sobering comedown for a formerly high-flying startup.
December 21, 2023
LG Chem's groundbreaking ceremony in Clarksville, Tennessee on December 19, 2023.
Operations
LG Chem Breaks Ground on America's Largest Cathode Plant
And that's just the first phase.
December 20, 2023
Untitled
Operations
Georgia-Pacific Spent $2 Billion to Improve 7 U.S. Factories This Year
The capital improvement projects include finishing new facilities and enhancing existing operations.
December 20, 2023
30
Operations
SME Announces 2023 ’30 Under 30’ Honorees
Among the honorees are high school students, instructors, entrepreneurs and engineers.
December 20, 2023
This colorized micrograph reveals thinner (yellow) and thicker (blue) regions of a 100% polyester fabric used in face masks. The NIST SBIR program supports research at small businesses such as developing a method to measure the effectiveness of face masks and respirators in real-world conditions.
Operations
NIST Awards $3 Million to Small Businesses to Advance Semiconductor Manufacturing, Drug Development
The funding will go to research and development and commercialization projects.
December 20, 2023
Ac9 8244
Operations
ABB Breaks Ground on New Mexico Factory
The plant will support the company's utility, renewable energy and distribution partners.
December 19, 2023
I Stock 1669453534
Operations
Electronic Lifecycle Management Takes a Leap with the Cloud
The leading benefits of adopting cloud-based technologies include increased visibility, improved scaling, automation capabilities and more.
December 19, 2023