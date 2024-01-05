Machine Designer Koops to Expand in Michigan

Koops, Inc., a provider of machine design and integration services, plans to expand at its existing facility in Holland, Michigan.

Koops specializes in factory automation systems, designing and building assembly machines and automated equipment for a variety of industries, including automotive, aerospace, construction, defense, life science and battery. The company currently employs 244 Michiganders.

Koops' customers continue to increase their usage of automation, and as a result, the company needs to expand its footprint in Michigan which would allow the company to work on larger scale projects.

The project is expected to generate a total capital investment of $3 million and create 24 jobs with the support of a $250,000 Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant. The company chose Michigan over a competing site in South Carolina for this project.

“This facility expansion is part of increasing Koops' machining, fabrication and logistics capacity, which is critical to Koops' methodical and strategic growth plans,” Koops Director of Strategic Growth Eric Steenwyk said.

Koops has expanded four times in Holland, including the construction of its first Holland facility, and an expansion of that building in 2018. Both projects were supported by the Michigan Strategic Fund, and the company has met all performance requirements of the grant agreements.

The city of Holland anticipates approval of a property tax abatement in support of the project.