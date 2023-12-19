Rockwell Automation, Michelin Strengthen Collaboration in Digitalization of Manufacturing

Rockwell Automation, Inc announced it has strengthened its collaboration with Michelin, the French multinational tire manufacturing company, focusing on digital innovation across Michelin's manufacturing processes.

Key initiatives of this collaboration include:

Modernizing traditional manufacturing equipment through digitalization

Integrating advanced analytics and data science tools at the operational and plant levels, utilizing a wider partner ecosystem, including Kalypso, a Rockwell Automation business

Boosting operational reliability and efficiency through digital solutions

"This new step marks a new chapter in our journey, deepening our commitment to Michelin's digital transformation in machine automation, and solidifying the mutual trust between our companies," Rockwell Automation Senior Vice President Frank Kulaszewicz said.

This collaboration between Michelin and Rockwell Automation is comprehensive, covering multiple aspects of digital transformation. Joint efforts in prototyping and testing will validate the feasibility and effectiveness of new ideas and enhance the efficiency of R&D initiatives, laying the groundwork for ongoing co-innovation and co-development.