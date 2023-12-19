IKO Announces New Manufacturing Facility for U.S, Canada Customers

IKO, a roofing, waterproofing and insulation company, announced that it is planning to construct a new manufacturing facility in Brantford, Ontario.

The new $45 million site will manufacture extruded polystyrene (XPS) insulation, will employ about 30 people in the Brantford area and will serve IKO customers throughout Canada and the northeastern U.S. The company anticipates breaking ground on the project in 2024 and that the plant will be commissioned in 2025.

IKO already operates polyISO manufacturing sites in Ontario, Alberta and Maryland. The announcement of the Brantford facility follows the company's news of new facilities in South Carolina and Florida earlier this year.

"It's an exciting project for us as we will be able to expand our product offerings in a new direction for our customers," said Yekutiel Koschitzky, XPS General Manager and Product Innovation Manager for IKO.