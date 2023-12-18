Maddox Industrial Group Announces Expansion to Gulf Coast

Maddox Industrial Group (MIG), a provider of specialized industrial solutions to the air separation, energy, refining, petrochemical, wastewater and other industries, announced an expansion into the Gulf Coast region. This growth is in collaboration with partner, Metalforms LLC, an industrial fabrication, services and heat transfer solutions expert based in Beaumont, Texas.

MIG, along with Metalforms, which are both TransTech companies, will offer process piping fabrication and installation, oxygen cleaning, confined space rescue and suspended rope access services to customers in the region.

"We are excited to support the expansion of MIG's offerings and improve our air separation and cryogenic solutions to better serve the increasing demands of our clients in the Gulf Coast area," said Greg Ezzell, President & CGO, TransTech. "With over 450,000 square feet of fabrication capacity and an expansive national service footprint, we continue to find opportunities to add value to our solutions and services portfolio."

MIG's expansion to the Gulf Coast marks a significant turning point in its growth and sets the stage for considerable, further gains as the company accelerates expansion into other new geographies, driven by TransTech's strategic plan.