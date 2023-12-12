Global EV Charging Company Expands Manufacturing to U.S. in Central Ohio

Global electric vehicle charging infrastructure company Star Charge announced the expansion of its manufacturing operations to the U.S. with a new plant in Columbus, Ohio. The plant is set to begin production in the first quarter of 2024.

This factory will see an initial production capacity of over 20,000 chargers annually. It plans to incorporate a range of AC, DC and bi-directional chargers, spanning from 7kW to 480kW, designed to meet the needs of various applications, including residential, school buses, commercial fleets, and public charging stations.

The Ohio plant will manufacture NEVI (Next-Generation Electric Vehicle Infrastructure) ready DC fast chargers, including the Titan 150KW and Neptune split system models.

"Alongside this new plant, we are actively seeking to engage with local talents, foster strategic partnerships and establish dedicated service teams to enhance our operations and accessibility to our U.S. customers," Star Charge CEO Herman Chang said. "Our goal is to work with our U.S. customers to explore innovative solutions that drive e-mobility adoption and microgrids for a sustainable future."