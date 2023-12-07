Howell Foundry Announces $7.4 Million Modernization Project at West Feliciana Parish Metal Casting Facility

The investment will allow the company to expand its utilization of 3D technology.

Industrial Media Staff
Dec 7, 2023
Casting
iStock

Howell Foundry, an industrial metal casting company, announced it is investing $7.4 million to upgrade its processing facility in West Feliciana Parish. The investment will allow the company to expand its utilization of 3D technology and meet increasing demand from customers in the paper, energy, mining and petrochemical industries.

The company expects to create 26 direct new jobs with an average annual salary of more than $59,000, while retaining 22 current positions. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in 27 indirect new jobs, for a total of 53 new jobs in the Capital Region.

As one of the few small U.S. foundries that utilizes 3D technologies, Howell Foundry is able to rapidly produce metal casting replicas of critical components for the operation of industrial plants. Emergency recovery options at other facilities can take months to complete and might not construct the same quality of products. Howell Foundry’s process uses metallurgical and technological advancements to deliver high-quality castings in a fraction of the time.

The company expects to start the three-phase expansion project this month and anticipates it will be complete by the end of 2027.

To secure the project in St. Francisville, the state of Louisiana offered Howell Foundry a competitive incentives package that includes a $400,000 performance-based forgivable loan from the Economic Development Award Program for infrastructure repairs contingent upon meeting investment and payroll targets. The company is also expected to participate in the state’s Quality Jobs and Industrial Tax Exemption programs.

