Precision Toolmaker First Winner in ANCA’s Inaugural Female Machinist Award

Risse completed an apprenticeship as a precision tool mechanic immediately after high school.

Industrial Media Staff
Dec 7, 2023
Lena Risse Wins Anca Female Machinist Award 2023
ANCA

As part of their esteemed Tool of the Year event, ANCA introduced a new category for Female Machinists. A panel of experienced professionals evaluated submissions using the following criteria:

  • Exceptional problem-solving skills to overcome challenges or obstacles during projects
  • Innovative and effective tool design
  • Demonstrated ability to think critically and find innovative solutions.

Female Machinist Award

Winner: Lena Risse, Precision Toolmaker at Risse Tool Technology GmbH

Risse has completed an apprenticeship as a precision tool mechanic immediately after her high school graduation and is pursuing her master's degree. She is particularly interested in the optimization of production processes and hopes to inspire more women to enter precision tool manufacturing. 

"I think it's very important to give women a stage in our industry," Risse said. "Of course, it’s great to win this competition, but I am also grateful that this platform now exists. I enjoy showing with my work that not only men can grind top tools, but in some situations it’s women who find the better solutions."

Second place: Christina Diamantidis, Tool Grinder CNC, Fraisa GmbH

Diamantidis has been working at Fraisa GmbH for 13 years with a total of 18 years of experience in the industry. Diamantidis is currently involved in a project in collaboration with a university, aiming to optimize the re-tooling process through digitization and the use of artificial intelligence. This approach underscores the growing recognition of AI in this industry and its significant role in the future. 

Third place: Kajal Bharat Padwal, Senior Production Engineer at Hrithik Tools PVT LTD 

Padwal has been working at Hrithik Tools PVT LTD for six years, specializing in operating ANCA machines. One project Padwal delivered was to create superior wear resistance and extend tool life where she worked closely with abrasive manufacturers to develop specialized grinding wheels for high-speed steel tool grinding. 

Fourth place: Ellen Robson, Renovo Solutions 

Robson is a grinder from the northeast of England with great enthusiasm and passion. She dedicates herself to crafting cutting tools and has accumulated four years of experience in this field. She sees herself as a role model for other female grinders.

Latest in Operations
A semi-truck turns into an Amazon Fulfillment center in Eastvale, Calif. on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020.
Amazon's Internal Plans Laid Bare in Leaked Memo
December 7, 2023
Casting
Howell Foundry Announces $7.4 Million Modernization Project at West Feliciana Parish Metal Casting Facility
December 7, 2023
Lena Risse Wins Anca Female Machinist Award 2023
Precision Toolmaker First Winner in ANCA’s Inaugural Female Machinist Award
December 7, 2023
Southwire plant, Crestview, Fla.
Southwire to Close Facilities in Florida, China
December 6, 2023
Related Stories
Casting
Operations
Howell Foundry Announces $7.4 Million Modernization Project at West Feliciana Parish Metal Casting Facility
Newbalance
Operations
New Balance Breaks Ground on New Hampshire Factory
Driller Helper Chris Palmer, right, attaches a core sampling tube to a drilling rig at the Talon Metals Corporation drilling site, June 7, 2023, near Tamarack, Minn.
Operations
Nickel Ore Processing Plant That Will Supply Tesla Strikes Deal to Spend $115M in Federal Funds
How a Candle Manufacturer Grew from Kitchen Table to 7 Figures
Sponsored
How a Candle Manufacturer Grew from Kitchen Table to 7 Figures
More in Operations
A semi-truck turns into an Amazon Fulfillment center in Eastvale, Calif. on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020.
E-Commerce
Amazon's Internal Plans Laid Bare in Leaked Memo
The document provides a rare glimpse into one of American's biggest companies.
December 7, 2023
Casting
Operations
Howell Foundry Announces $7.4 Million Modernization Project at West Feliciana Parish Metal Casting Facility
The investment will allow the company to expand its utilization of 3D technology.
December 7, 2023
Southwire plant, Crestview, Fla.
Operations
Southwire to Close Facilities in Florida, China
The Florida location's cable tie production will be relocated to a Southwire facility in Honduras.
December 6, 2023
Given the variety of conveyor choices and powdered food ingredients, the potential risks warrant a careful examination of the available equipment options.
Operations
Cracking the Conveyor Code: Ideal Solutions for Conveying Powdered Food
There can be challenges in conveying these types of ingredients.
December 6, 2023
Steelplate
Operations
Nucor to Build New Mill Stand at Tuscaloosa Plate Mill
The investment is worth $280 million.
December 6, 2023
I Stock 1148755120
Operations
Brewing Industry Group Says Aluminum Tariffs Cost More than $2B
The vast majority went to North American mills and smelters.
December 5, 2023
Newbalance
Operations
New Balance Breaks Ground on New Hampshire Factory
The $70 million investment in the 102,000-square-foot factory will add more than 150 jobs.
December 5, 2023
From left: Terje Halleland (Progress Party), Aleksander Oren Heen (Center Party), Marianne Sivertsen Naess (Labour Party) and Bard Ludvig Thorheim (Conservative Party) give a joint press conference on the deal on extraction of seabed minerals made between the governing party and two large opposition parties, in Oslo, Norway, Tuesday Dec. 5, 2023.
Operations
Deep-Sea Mining in the Arctic Ocean Gets the Green Light
Opponents call it a "a disaster for the sea."
December 5, 2023
I Stock 1151382168
Operations
Federal Agencies Announce National Strategy to Reduce Food Waste
Officials set a goal of reducing food loss and waste in the U.S. by 50% by 2030.
December 4, 2023
Driller Helper Chris Palmer, right, attaches a core sampling tube to a drilling rig at the Talon Metals Corporation drilling site, June 7, 2023, near Tamarack, Minn.
Operations
Nickel Ore Processing Plant That Will Supply Tesla Strikes Deal to Spend $115M in Federal Funds
The recent agreement was the result of over a year of negotiations.
December 4, 2023
1
Operations
'World's Heaviest Wheeled Crane' Achieves Milestone in First Lift
The XCMG XCA3000 hoisted a 25-ton, 95-meter-long wind turbine blade to a height of 107 meters.
December 4, 2023
Pic
Operations
2024's Big Challenge: Fixing Your Problems Before You Run Out of Time
The economic softness that’s been lurking in the shadows might become more of a reality.
December 1, 2023
Micro Factory Istock Sized
Operations
The Micro-Factory Hype: Dispelling Fact from Fiction
There may be an opportunity for micro-factories to become competitive in the manufacturing landscape.
December 1, 2023
I Stock 1333268750
Operations
Tips for Designing Robust Cordless Power Tools & Chargers
A small number of components yield robust, efficient performance.
December 1, 2023
All Form-Line machines use Rexroth servo drives and servomotors to drive all axes, which helps Tube-Line deliver machines that can handle extremely tight precision and tolerances.
Operations
Tube-Line and Bosch Rexroth Partner for Success from the First Machine
The Tube-Line portfolio features multiple Form-Line precision tube-bending machines.
December 1, 2023