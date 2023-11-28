Stantec to Provide Design for Advanced Manufacturing Facility

The lithium-ion battery cell manufacturing facility will create up to 350 new jobs.

Industrial Media Staff
Nov 28, 2023
E One Moli Lithium Rendering 3
Stantec

Stantec, an industrial architecture and sustainable design and engineering company, was selected to provide a full suite of services for E-One Moli Energy's lithium-ion battery cell manufacturing facility in British Columbia. The $735.8 million project will create up to 350 new jobs and secure over 100 existing positions. 

Services include planning, architecture, mechanical, electrical, fire suppression, structural, industrial, ICT, civil, geotechnical and substation engineering, as well as interior design, landscape architecture, sustainability consulting, building commissioning and environmental services.

Powered by British Columbia’s clean energy supply, the facility will become the largest factory in Canada for high performance lithium-ion battery cells, producing up to 135 million battery cells each year.

Supporting the transition to cleaner, more efficient energy sources, the lithium-ion battery cells produced will be used to electrify devices, including consumer electronics, power tools, medical devices, high-performance vehicles and aerospace applications.

The new facility is designed to target LEED Gold and Net Zero Carbon certification. It will also include a seven-story mass timber office and research and development component with a fully integrated green roof.

Construction of the E-One Moli Energy manufacturing facility is expected to begin in June 2024 and be fully operational in 2028.

stantec.com

molicel.com

Latest in Operations
Lemon Law I Stock 1337296001
What Manufacturers Need to Know About Express Warranties, Arbitration in Calif.
November 28, 2023
Slabtown Ss Fab Wall Moving Copy 1 Scaled
Update: Modular Homebuilder, Veev, to Shut Down
November 27, 2023
Digital
The Importance Of Digitizing Maintenance Management
November 22, 2023
This photo provided by Honda shows the 2024 Civic.
Edmunds: The 5 Best Cars for Under $30,000
November 22, 2023
Related Stories
AES Indiana Petersburg Generating Station, a coal-fired power plant, operates in Petersburg, Ind., on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023.
Operations
UN Report Says World is Racing to Well Past Warming Limit as Carbon Emissions Rise Instead of Plunge
Mom Vs Mes
Operations
MES and MOM: Do You Know the Difference?
Bobcat
Operations
Bobcat Expands Global Manufacturing Footprint with New Facility in Monterrey, Mexico
Coil
Operations
Dallas Industries Announces Two New Dealers
More in Operations
Lemon Law I Stock 1337296001
Laws & Regulations
What Manufacturers Need to Know About Express Warranties, Arbitration in Calif.
In recent years, "Lemon Law" litigation has soared.
November 28, 2023
Slabtown Ss Fab Wall Moving Copy 1 Scaled
Operations
Update: Modular Homebuilder, Veev, to Shut Down
Its CEO saw modular homes as answer to housing shortage.
November 27, 2023
Digital
Operations
The Importance Of Digitizing Maintenance Management
Digitalization offers a panoramic view of maintenance needs
November 22, 2023
This photo provided by Honda shows the 2024 Civic.
Automotive
Edmunds: The 5 Best Cars for Under $30,000
Buying a low-priced car doesn't necessarily mean you have to settle for a subpar vehicle.
November 22, 2023
Mom Vs Mes
Operations
MES and MOM: Do You Know the Difference?
And why are these two terms used side by side?
November 22, 2023
Ep605mintn
Operations
5 Minutes with IEN: Why Power Quality Matters
It's responsible for about 70% of unplanned downtime at a facility.
November 21, 2023
Bobcat
Operations
Bobcat Expands Global Manufacturing Footprint with New Facility in Monterrey, Mexico
The new location is expected to create 600 to 800 jobs.
November 21, 2023
A vegan curry wurst is deep fried in a 'Best Worscht in Town' sausage branch in Frankfurt, Germany, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023.
Operations
Plant-Based Meat Is a Simple Solution to Climate Woes
But more people need to eat it.
November 21, 2023
A bottle of Macallan Adami 1926 whisky displayed during a media preview, Sotheby's auction house, London, Oct. 19, 2023.
Operations
The World's 'Most Sought-After' Scotch Gets a Record Price
The bottle of Macallan Adami 1926 fetched $2.7 million at auction.
November 20, 2023
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul at a press conference in New York, March, 13, 2023.
Operations
Business Lobby Attacks as New York Nears a Noncompete Ban
Some of the loudest opposition has come from Wall Street.
November 20, 2023
Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) can help machine builders and end users develop smarter, interconnected robotic systems.
Operations
Here’s Why You Should Equip Your Robots with TSN
Robotics are stepping into the future, with users demanding more responsive, integrated solutions.
November 20, 2023
Meredith Ellis does her daily cattle count on her ranch in Rosston, Texas, April 19, 2023.
Operations
Texas Rancher Aims to Make Beef Easier on the Planet
Finding the "sweet spot" of regenerative ranching.
November 17, 2023
More than 350 people attended the Serta Simmons Bedding grand opening event and ribbon-cutting ceremony yesterday at its new state-of-the-art 500,000 square foot manufacturing plant in Janesville, Wisconsin.
Operations
Serta Simmons Bedding Opens Massive Factory in Wisconsin
The new facility will consolidate operations from two nearby plants.
November 16, 2023
Coil
Operations
Dallas Industries Announces Two New Dealers
Dallas has appointed Midwest Press & Automation and Southern Press Solutions.
November 16, 2023
A UEFA Euro 2024 Ball lays on the ground during a presentation of the new ball in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023.
Operations
Adidas Unveils High-Tech Soccer Ball
A chip fixed on a gyroscope inside the ball sends data 500 times per second to record the point at which it is kicked.
November 15, 2023