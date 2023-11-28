Stantec to Provide Design for Advanced Manufacturing Facility

Stantec, an industrial architecture and sustainable design and engineering company, was selected to provide a full suite of services for E-One Moli Energy's lithium-ion battery cell manufacturing facility in British Columbia. The $735.8 million project will create up to 350 new jobs and secure over 100 existing positions.

Services include planning, architecture, mechanical, electrical, fire suppression, structural, industrial, ICT, civil, geotechnical and substation engineering, as well as interior design, landscape architecture, sustainability consulting, building commissioning and environmental services.

Powered by British Columbia’s clean energy supply, the facility will become the largest factory in Canada for high performance lithium-ion battery cells, producing up to 135 million battery cells each year.

Supporting the transition to cleaner, more efficient energy sources, the lithium-ion battery cells produced will be used to electrify devices, including consumer electronics, power tools, medical devices, high-performance vehicles and aerospace applications.

The new facility is designed to target LEED Gold and Net Zero Carbon certification. It will also include a seven-story mass timber office and research and development component with a fully integrated green roof.

Construction of the E-One Moli Energy manufacturing facility is expected to begin in June 2024 and be fully operational in 2028.

